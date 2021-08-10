NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged rice snacks market and is poised to grow by USD 3.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Element Snacks Inc.(US), Hunter Foods LLC(UAE), KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.(Japan), Kellogg Co.(US), Lundberg Family Farms(US), are some of the dominant market participants.
The increasing number of product launches, emerging innovative marketing campaigns, and rising awareness offered by packaged rice snacks will be offering immense growth opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumption of plant-based diets and surging initiatives from governments across the globe to increase rice production are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence this market to grow during the next few years. However, product recalls and alternative snack options might prove to be a challenge to the growth of the market participants.
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Packaged Rice Snacks Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Rice Cakes
- RCCB
- Rice Crisps
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download a FREE Sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40269
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Rice Noodles Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Packaged Rice Noodles Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our packaged rice snacks market report covers the following areas:
- Packaged Rice Snacks Market size
- Packaged Rice Snacks Market trends
- Packaged Rice Snacks Market industry analysis
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis and classification of vendors operating in the packaged rice snacks market based on their market positioning as dominant, strong, and industry-focused players.
Mars Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc. are some of the other dominant vendors likely to contribute to the market growth significantly. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged rice snacks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the packaged rice snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the packaged rice snacks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged rice snacks market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RCCB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Element Snacks Inc.
- Hunter Foods LLC
- KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.
- Kellogg Co.
- Lundberg Family Farms
- Mars Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Ricegrowers Ltd.
- SanoRice Holding BV
- Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/packaged-rice-snacks-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaged-rice-snacks-market-2020-2024--increasing-number-of-product-launches-to-boost-growth--technavio-301352290.html
SOURCE Technavio