NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged tostones market in the Americas is poised to grow by USD 66.66 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The report on the packaged tostones market in Americas provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the wide availability of plantains in the Americas.
The packaged tostones market in Americas analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the advent of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged tostones market growth in the Americas during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The packaged tostones market in Americas covers the following areas:
Packaged Tostones Market in Americas Sizing
Packaged Tostones Market in Americas Forecast
Packaged Tostones Market in Americas Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ARA Food Corp.
- Goya Foods Inc.
- Iberia Foods Corp.
- Neillys Foods
- Pacific Coral Seafood & Co. Inc.
- Plantain Products Co.
- Prime Planet
- Quirch Foods LLC
- TropicMax
- White Toque Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
