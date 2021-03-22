KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the fully motorized roll handling equipment for handling rolls of film and foil with a 6-inch core was designed in response to a customer requirement to handle very narrow rolls with a large core diameter in a confined space with no operator manual handling. Constructed from stainless steel, this roll handling solution is suitable for the food, drinks, and pharmaceutical industries.
The fully powered 6 inch (152mm) Vertical Spindle Attachment was designed in response to a customer requirement in the pharmaceutical industry to handle very narrow rolls with a large core diameter. This lifting solution is ideal for manoeuvring in a confined space. In addition, no manual handling is required.
The Vertical Spindle attachment has been designed to suit the lifting and rotation of rolls of film and foil which have a core diameter of 152mm (6").
This lifting equipment encompasses a fully powered 6" vertical spindle lifting and rotating attachment. This attachment is fully motorised and provides powered drives for both the roll gripping and release as well as the roll rotation to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations. These drives are operated via a hand-held 'pendant' control which provides precise and easy operation.
The lifter has been designed with a narrow frame to easily access small spaces and improve maneuverability in narrow production lines. The frame legs have been narrowed from the standard width of 500mm to 440mm creating a smaller footprint.
The lower lift height capacity for Vertical Spindle had been increased to 6.9 inches (176mm) enabling the attachment to grip and lift smaller diameter rolls, this enables the lifter to achieve sufficient engagement to handle the very short rolls.
The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism is fitted with a torque limiter so that the clamping rollers do not over or under tighten onto the roll. This feature enables the operator to lift and transport rolls with complete confidence.
The attachments enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
Specifications:
Lower lift height – 6.9 inches (176mm)
Reel dimensions – 13.7" (350mm) diameter x 19.6" (500mm).
Lift Capacity - 352-440lbs (160-200kgs).
Frame leg dimensions – 17.3" (440mm) outside leg (standard 19.6" / 500mm).
For more information on the fully powered roll handling equipment for rolls with a 6-inch core please contact Packline Materials Handling.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Materials Handling, +44 1202307700, teresa@packline.co.uk
SOURCE Packline Materials Handling