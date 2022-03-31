New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the rotating clamp attachment was designed in response to a customer requirement in the food industry to lift heavy drums or barrels of ingredients and rotate to a pre-set fixed degree for emptying of the ingredients into a hopper for mixing. This drum or barrel handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food and drinks industries.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the rotating clamp attachment was designed in response to a customer requirement in the food industry to lift heavy drums or barrels of ingredients and rotate to a pre-set fixed degree for emptying of the ingredients into a hopper for mixing. This drum or barrel handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food and drinks industries.
The attachment incorporates a handwheel for the easy grip and release action of the drums which are secured by the external diameter.
Ergonomically placed handles on the clamp attachment facilitate easy operator rotation of the drum through 360 degrees.
Fixed 'stops' at pre-set positions ensure the drum can be rotated to the pre-set angle for lifting and emptying of ingredients at 90 and 180 degrees or any angle as required by the customer.
A plunger on the crown of the attachment back plate is released for rotation of the drum. Indexed hole pin positions enable the operator to fix the clamp at pre-set angles by placing the pin stop in the appropriate stop position.
The combination of these features provides easy operation and precise control.
The lifting machine is equipped with electric lift and lower functions.
The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most drums or barrels.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
This drum or barrel handling solution is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications and features FDA approved nitrile rubber rollers.
This drum handler had a lifting capacity of up to 330lbs / 150kg, although higher capacities are available on request.
The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.
This stainless-steel drum and barrel lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this drum handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this drum lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
