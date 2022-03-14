KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the roll handling equipment and vertical spindle attachment with sideways rotation facility was designed in response to a customer requirement in the food industry to handle a range of rolls in narrow confined spaces, with height restrictions and narrow aisles. This roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food and drinks industries.
The rolls are loaded from the lifter onto the packaging machinery along narrow aisles of 1 metre width. To allow transfer of the rolls from the vertical spindle attachment to the load point on the packaging machine, the rolls are transferred by means of 'side feed' facility.
The sideways rotation of the vertical spindle attachment allows the rolls to be loaded to the left- or right-hand side without the need to turn the lifting machine itself. The lifting machine feeds the rolls sideways onto the mandrel at a low load point.
This bespoke design is achieved by changing the orientation of the vertical spindle from the standard 'vertical to horizontal' mechanism to a 'vertical to sideways' rotation device. In addition, the attachment is designed with a unique powered fabricated L-shaped arm and motor allowing the rolls to rotate sideways.
The lifter incorporates fully powered lift and sideways rotation facilities.
Serrated fingers on the vertical spindle attachment engage with the roll. The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamping fingers do not over or under tighten in the core. This enables the operator to lift the rolls with complete confidence and safety.
This handling solution is suitable for the food and drinks industries and other hygienic applications.
Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
This roll handling equipment has a lifting capacity of up to 352lbs (160kg), although higher capacities are available on request.
Specifications:
- Lifting Capacity: 352lbs / 160kg
- Reel Core Width: 3" or 6" (7.62cm or 15.24cm)
The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Materials Handling, +44 1202307700, teresa@packline.co.uk
SOURCE Packline Materials Handling