KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the new bespoke vertical spindle attachment was designed to handle rolls of foil and film onto packaging or processing machinery from different angles and directions, via offset loading. This roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and packaging industries.
This bespoke vertical spindle attachment was designed in response to a customer requirement in the food industry to handle and load rolls of film onto packaging or processing machinery from every angle.
The rolls can be loaded from the left- or right-hand side as well as upwards without the need to re-manoeuvre the lifting machine itself.
This vertical spindle attachment can rotate through 360 degrees to facilitate loading onto the processing machine in any position. In addition, the vertical spindle has been 'offset' from the main lifting carriage to gain easy access to the processing machinery from any angle.
This special vertical spindle attachment is equipped with a stabilised carriage. A carriage adapter enables increased column support required due to the offset load, where the rolls are loaded to the right- or left-hand side. The adapter stabilises the column whilst handling the rolls in the offset position.
The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamping fingers do not over or under tighten in the core. This enables the operator to lift rolls with complete confidence and safety.
This model has a gearbox with manual handwheel for the rotation to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations. A further handwheel provides the roll gripping and release action. The rolls are lifted and lowered by means of powered lift.
The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.
This handling solution is suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.
Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Compac lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
Specifications:
- Lifting Capacity: 230lbs (104kg).
- Roll Diameter: 21.2" width x 20" diameter (540mm width x 508mm diameter).
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
