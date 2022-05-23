New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the stainless roll clamp attachment with powered clamping and rotation was designed in response to a customer enquiry in the food industry to lift and rotate rolls of film and foil in a clean room environment, minimising operator manual handling. This roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food and drinks industries.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the stainless roll clamp attachment with powered clamping and rotation was designed in response to a customer enquiry in the food industry to lift and rotate rolls of film and foil in a clean room environment, minimising operator manual handling. This roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food and drinks industries.
The fully powered, mechanical roll lifter is equipped with powered lifting and clamping, in addition to powered rotation through 360 degrees.
The Clamp Attachment has been specifically designed to handle rolls by providing powered lifting and rotating. An additional powered drive provides the grip and release action. The clamping mechanism is fitted with a torque limiter so that the gripping pads do not over or under tighten on the external diameter of the roll.
In addition, the clamp attachment is equipped with motorised rotation which provides swift and easy handling. This feature is controlled by a hand-held 'pendant' type control which means that the operator can observe the loading and unloading of the rolls for greater precision.
The raising and lowering actions of the clamp attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.
This lifter is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications and features FDA approved nitrile rubber rollers. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the rolls with ease, confidence and compete safety.
The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
This attachment has a maximum capacity of up to 225kg (496lbs) depending upon the machine model.
Specifications:
- Lifting Capacity: 496lbs / 225kg.
- Powered lifting and clamping.
- Rotation through 360 degrees.
The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, info@packline.co.uk
SOURCE Packline Ltd