CHANTILLY, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known famously throughout the Washington metropolitan area, Paisano's, a favorite for pizza, subs, pasta, salads, wings and more, announced today the launch of the Paisano's Make-at-Home Pizza Contest. Between April 2 and April 23 families can participate in a stay-in, pizza-making social media competition that will result in one family winning pizza for life and dozens of other families winning prizes to celebrate their unique pizza creations.
Paisano's is now selling $10 kits for customers to make their own pizzas at home, providing much-needed activities and meals as social distancing and stay-at-home mandates expand. Guests can order a kit and have it delivered through no-contact delivery, or picked up curbside at a local restaurant. More information on the contest can be found at www.paisanospizza.com/make-at-home-pizza.
The Make-at-Home Pizza kits include:
- Dough balls to stretch into a 16" pizza or shaped into creative designs
- Pizza Sauce
- Cheese
- Flour – for professional dough rolling!
- Any additional toppings for $1.99 each
- Printed instructions on how to enter the contest and a link to an online instructional video
To enter the social media contest, participants must follow these simple rules:
(1) Snap a picture. Share the pizza-making fun and your finished pizza masterpiece on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with #PaisanosMadeByMe.
(2) Winners will be chosen weekly until April 23, 2020.
(3) Enter as many times as you like. More fun. More pizza. More chances to win.
"It's about time for folks to have a highlight in their day again. Our at-home pizza kits and social media contest are a way to brighten the mood in your home," said Colleen Sisk, COO of Paisano's. "Having fun in the kitchen and coming together with your family over pizza couldn't be more important right now. We are excited to see everyone's final creations and their pizza-making processes."
Beyond the grand prize, families can win Paisano's pizza for a year, gift cards or a one-year subscription to Disney+.
Additionally, Washington Redskins fans are encouraged to participate in a football-themed Pizza-making contest for a chance to win a 2020 season ticket package.
"We look forward to seeing Redskins fans creativity on display as they post their best football themed pizzas for a chance to win season tickets," said Washington Redskins Vice President of Marketing Stephen Perkins. "We will support the campaign with a digital and social media activation that will include sharing select entries our social channels."
As COVID-19 sweeps the world, Paisano's is one of the few restaurant brands operating throughout the DMV area, focused on offering delivery, no-contact delivery and curbside pickup options. In fact, 98 percent of Paisano's deliveries are conducted by its internal employees. This allows Paisano's to continually monitor the health of its staff and safeguard the chain of custody of its food – from preparation and cooking to packaging and final delivery.
A portion of the proceeds from the at-home pizza kits will be donated throughout the DC Metro Area, to organizations in need.
Paisano's Pizza has more than 40 locations in the Washington metropolitan area. For more information, go to https://www.paisanospizza.com/.
About Paisano's Pizza
Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, Capital Restaurant Group operates more than 40 Paisano's Pizza locations primarily in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. Founded in 1998 and deeply rooted in local communities, Paisano's first opened in the Shoppes at Fair Lakes in Fairfax, VA. Since then, it has expanded to dozens of more locations. Its management team has decades of experience in food service and has grown Paisano's into one of the premier delivery establishments in the region. It sets itself apart by delivering a high-quality product with a relentless focus on guest satisfaction. From its dough and pizza sauce to pasta and more, Paisano's makes everything it delivers to homes or offices fresh, made-to-order meals and pizza dough made from scratch daily. Paisano's is a restaurant that truly offers something for everyone on the menu. For more information, visit https://www.paisanospizza.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.