BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital") and Wheels Up Partners, LLC ("Wheels Up") are pleased to announce their partnership in collaboration with the newly founded MEALS UP initiative. Led by CEO Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up undertook to supply 10 million meals to the food insecure and those facing hunger during the COVID-19 crisis through Feeding America, a hunger relief organization with an extensive network of food banks feeding the hungry across the country. In just a week's time Wheels Up met its goal and is now expanding the MEALS UP initiative.
"When Kenny shared his vision and message of unity, giving back to our country and helping those in need, we immediately got involved. Social responsibility continues to be the backbone of Pallas Capital. These are unprecedented times that have affected virtually everybody from all walks of life. I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact that can happen when individuals and organizations step up in a time of need," said Richard Mullen, Pallas Capital Co-Founder & Managing Director.
"This is the perfect opportunity for Pallas Capital and Wheels Up to further demonstrate how important it is to come together and give back during these challenging times. We, as a firm, are honored and excited to be actively involved as we continue to support this incredible cause," Greg Boyle, Pallas Capital Co-Founder & Managing Director commented.
Kenny Dichter said of the collaboration, "We have had a long-standing relationship with the Co-Founders of Pallas Capital. We were thrilled by their quick response and generosity when they decided to get involved and support the MEALS UP initiative."
To participate, please visit Feeding America.
About Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC
Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC is an independent financial planning and investment advisory firm affiliated with Registered Investment Advisor, GWM Advisors, LLC. Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC is led by Founders and Managing Partners, Richard Mullen, Greg Boyle and Charles Evangelakos. The firm is committed to delivering strategic financial planning, investment management and family office services to a diverse group of high net worth clients across the nation, including entrepreneurs, corporations, families, endowments, and foundations.
About Wheels Up Partners, LLC
Wheels Up is the leading brand in private aviation that delivers a total aviation solution. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, the company offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduce the cost to fly privately, while providing over 8,000 members across North America with unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality. Wheels Up gives members access to one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft, totaling over 300 planes—as well as the Program Fleet, which includes over 1,250 Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified partner aircraft in the Light, Midsize, Super-Mid, and Large-Cabin Categories. Many of these options can be booked instantly.
Important Disclosure
Investment Advice offered through GWM Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser.
