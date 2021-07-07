LAFAYETTE, La., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panaro Food Innovations LLC announces the launch of "Immuno Sweet," a great-tasting, nutritive sweetener made from fruits, vegetables and spices. The better-for-you granulated/powder mix provides the following benefits:
- Half the calories of table sugar with no bad aftertaste and a low Glycemic Index
- Prebiotic fiber slows sugar absorption, promotes colon health and improves regularity.
- Probiotics add beneficial bacteria to the Large Intestine and are clinically-proven to strengthen the immune system.
- Vegan – all ingredients are plant-based and organic.
- Very low sodium and higher potassium helps maintain the body's natural electrolyte balance.
- Antioxidants and anti-inflammatories come from the fruits, vegetables and spices.
- Direct substitution in recipes (1:1) for granulated sugar – dissolves fast in liquids
Immuno Sweet is a shelf-stable, balanced blend of natural sugars and flavors from Coconut flowers, Jerusalem Artichoke Roots, Apples, Carrots, Licorice Roots, Erythritol and the spices Cinnamon and Turmeric. It has a distinctly warm sweetness with no unpleasant aftertaste.
John Panaro, owner of Panaro Food Innovations, expounded on the new product launch: "With today's health-conscious consumers choosing lower sugar and better-for-you ingredients, Immuno Sweet is the logical choice. Being able to provide a natural alternative that doesn't sacrifice taste or flavor is something we're extremely proud of."
Excess sugar consumption is suspected of adding to the obesity epidemic and the prevalence of Type II Diabetes. Immuno Sweet's Prebiotic Fiber lowers glycemic impact by slowing sugar absorption while promoting colon health and improving regularity. Also, the Probiotics in the formula are clinically -proven to strengthen the Immune System. Spices, like Cinnamon, Licorice Root and Turmeric contribute antioxidants and anti-inflammatories shown to elevate general health and resistance to disease.
Immuno Sweet adds natural sweetness and awesome flavor to coffee, tea, smoothies, oatmeal or a favorite recipe. The retail package is a recyclable, 12-oz plastic jar (PET) with a 1⁄2 pound of product.
PFI was founded in 2018 by John Panaro, a food researcher with degrees in chemistry, nutrition and culinary arts. The company mission is to create great-tasting, better-for-you, clean-label food products or healthier versions of existing products. Sweet Smart was the company's first product - a liquid Sweetener from fruits and vegetables with half the calories and sugar of Honey, Agave and Maple Syrup. The products are sold on the company website and in retail outlets in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, LA.
