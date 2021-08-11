DALLAS , Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEMALE FOUNDED, FEMALE OWNED-- Granola guru Elaine Pearlman and marketing maven Tiffany Lustig, are pleased to announce that Park Lane Pantry, a vegan granola company located in Dallas,Texas, has been recognized as a Top 20 finalist for the 2021 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best!
Each year, H-E-B shines a light on a select group of people whose work product stands out from the crowd. The 2021 competition heads into the final judging round with the top 20 contestants, who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on August 24-25, 2021 at the San Antonio Food Bank. They will determine the top four winning products and award the Grand Prize winner with $25,000, the title of "Texas Best" and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner and $10,000 to the third-place winner.
A granola love story, Park Lane Pantry was launched in 2019 to introduce a new premium, vegan snack granola as a delicious alternative to unhealthy sugary granolas that can be enjoyed as a snack, as a topping, or mix-in. The key ingredient that makes Park Lane Pantry granola unique is the use of monk fruit as a sweetener. Monk fruit is a natural sugar alternative. It has zero grams of sugar and works for ketogenic, diabetic, paleo, vegan, low-sugar, and all-natural diets.
TEXAS ROOTS. True to its name, Park Lane Pantry is a Texas brand born in a kitchen located on Park Lane in Dallas. It is a brand Texans can be proud of. Together Elaine and Tiffany bake, package, and distribute their products from their Dallas facility––with lots of Texas-sized love. They are honored each time they hear from a local customer who says, "This is the best granola I've ever had!"
THE PARK LANE PANTRY PROMISE. Taste and small-batch quality are the highest priorities at Park Lane Pantry. Their "brand promise" focuses on using top-of-the-line natural ingredients. Their curated ingredients and small-batch methods create a rich, authentic flavor making their granola products taste homemade and not processed. One taste and you will agree.
The 2021 finalist selection process is as aspiring as it is rigorous. The strength of this list of finalists is further proof that new businesses and innovators are taking their rightful place as the driving force of the entire food industry. "We continue to be amazed at what Texans bring to the table and how their creations are received in stores," said James Harris, Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, H-E-B in the retailer's recent announcement. "The creativity and resiliency of our Lone Star food, and non-food, creators have elevated this contest with another year of unbelievable stories and products."
ABOUT ELAINE PEARLMAN
Elaine's love affair with granola began in 1987 at the Bluebonnet Cafe & Grocer on Lower Greenville in Dallas, Texas, one of the original Dallas health food stores. In the 30+ years since, she has become quite the connoisseur of granola. She has traveled the world tasting granola and has sampled every local version she could get her hands on from Southeast Asia to South Africa; from small towns in the Midwest to big cities like LA, NYC, Chicago and Miami.
Her search for the perfect crunchy granola led her to develop her own recipes and she has baked fresh granola over the years as gifts for family and friends. But, mostly for herself to add to her yogurt, fruit, or to top on oatmeal.
In February 2017, her world crashed down around her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her determination to fight cancer with everything she had led her down a long road of nutritional research. Her approach to recovery was holistic – guided by doctors, she adapted her nutritional, gluten free and fat adaptive routine.
During this time, her homemade granola offered her the crunch and sweet flavor she craved without sacrificing overall taste. This was the journey that led her to creating the perfect granola recipe. It became so popular with friends, she decided to share it with the community. This is how Park Lane Pantry was born.
ABOUT TIFFANY LUSTIG
After 20 years as a marketing executive with a Fortune 500 company, Tiffany left corporate life to pursue an Executive MBA degree at SMU. It was in the program's Entrepreneurship class that her chapter with Park Lane Pantry began.
She needed a startup company to write a business plan for and was put in touch with Elaine through a family connection. After conducting a blind taste test where Elaine's Granola was selected over other popular brands, she realized the potential was there to turn this idea into a successful business.
Elaine invited her to become her business partner. They launched Park Lane Pantry in April, 2019, and they've never looked back!
