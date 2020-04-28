Partnership for a Healthier America Launches COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund to Help Transform the Food Landscape in Pursuit of Health Equity

PHA launches COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund to distribute produce to communities in need through a partnership with the Produce Marketing Association and with support from Novo Nordisk. PHA also announces a new initiative, Shaping Early Palates, to raise awareness for healthy palates and nutritious food for our nation's youngest eaters.