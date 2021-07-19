PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Pacific Construction, the Paso Robles general contractor recently announced completion of a remodel project for a new Chicken Shack franchise in Paso Robles. The remodel included a permanent outdoor dining area, upgrading the exterior of the building and sidewalk compliance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA).
Outdoor dining gained attention and popularity in Paso Robles during 2020 as an opportunity for restaurants to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Paso Robles helped local restaurants create temporary "parklets" for outdoor dining, using approximately 68 parking spaces throughout the city for this purpose. Several restaurants already had permanent outdoor dining and seating, some facing city streets and some in courtyards. The new seating at the Chicken Shack at 1401 Park St. is the latest addition to permanent outdoor restaurant seating in the city.
"The new dining area is beautiful with its granite countertops," said the local Chicken Shack general manager, Kassi Bledsoe. The four tables can seat six people each on permanently installed seating facing the sidewalk, the perfect way to enjoy a meal and people-watch at the same time. Two of the tables are on the Park St. side of the restaurant and two on the 14th St. side. The restaurant is located on the corner of Park and 14th streets in the downtown area, easy walking distance from shopping, art galleries, the Downtown City Park and wine tasting.
"We painted the entire building, installed original cool looking awnings and created a fine, permanent outdoor seating area," said Frank Cueva, owner of Central Pacific Construction, the Paso Robles general contractor. "We are honored to have been the company chosen for this project."
Cliff Branch of Cal Coast Commercial, the company that manages 1401 Park Street, said, "We are pleased that this new restaurant has come to Paso Robles to fill the vacant anchor space. Frank Cueva and Central Pacific Construction did an excellent job. The public now has brand new sidewalks that meet ADA codes."
Serving the Central Coast since 1997, Central Pacific Construction is a leading commercial and residential general contractor in the region. The company has a reputation for excellent service, bold, stylish designs and delivering on time and within budget. Projects include new construction and remodels for restaurants, retail and other commercial spaces as well as new home construction, remodeling and tenant improvements.
The Paso Robles general contractor has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and serves San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties.
3200 Riverside Ave Ste 120
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 471-4749
Media Contact
Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com
SOURCE Central Pacific Construction