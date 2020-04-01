NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasta & Noodles Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023
Summary
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826383/?utm_source=PRN
Global Pasta & Noodles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global pasta & noodles market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
- The pasta & noodles market consists of the retail sale of dried pasta, dried & instant noodles, chilled pasta, chilled noodles, ambient pasta and ambient noodles. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the compilation of this report have been calculated using 2018 annual average exchange rates.
- The global pasta & noodles market had total revenues of $57,026.3m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2014 and 2018.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 20,352.3 million units in 2018.
- Increasing fast paced life, rising urbanization and growing acceptance of Asian foods are the primarily driving growth of the global pasta & noodles market.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global pasta & noodles market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pasta & noodles market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key pasta & noodles market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pasta & noodles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to buy
- What was the size of the global pasta & noodles market by value in 2018?
- What will be the size of the global pasta & noodles market in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pasta & noodles market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global pasta & noodles market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826383/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001