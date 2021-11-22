AUSTELL, Ga., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patak Meat Products, a manufacturer of fine European meats and sausages, is in the process of rebuilding in preparation for reopening in the near future. A fire broke out at the factory and caused severe damage on August 23, 2021. Thankfully, there were no injuries. While the company has been forced to temporarily close operations, the rebuilding process is now in full swing.
"Rebuilding has been a long and tedious process, but the progress made has been tremendous. We are grateful for the community support and for our amazing employees," said Alan Patak, owner of Patak Meat Products. "While we do not have a firm reopening date, we expect to resume operations in some capacity in the coming weeks."
Customers of Patak Meat Products have been known to drive all the way from Ohio to Georgia to purchase the high-quality meats. Long lines are common at the retail facility on weekends and during the holidays. Patak Meat Products include hand-made sausages, fresh meats, specialty smoked meats, as well as salami and dry cured products. During the closure, customers may still purchase gift cards for the holidays. Gift cards can be used upon the company reopening.
In addition to its retail deli, Patak Meat Products also offers an online shop with shipping available in the continental United States. Next-day shipping is available in Georgia, as well as locations as far away as Alabama, South Carolina and north Florida. Patak also proudly serves prestigious wholesale clients such as Sysco and US Food Service.
The rebuilding process has allowed Patak Meat Products to implement significant upgrades to machinery and technology.
"We want everyone to know that we are still here, working hard to bring back our customers' favorite meat products," said Dale Donatelli, hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) and quality assurance manager. "We are looking forward to seeing our customers' friendly, smiling faces that we have missed so much during this time."
Founded in 1981, Patak Meat Products has been a manufacturer of fine European meats and sausages offering wholesale, as well as providing a retail deli where the public can purchase meat on a daily basis.The origins of Patak Meat Products is Czech and Polish; however, the company also offers a large variety of meats that originate from around the world. For more information, visit http://www.patakmeats.com.
