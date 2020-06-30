NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Path of Life, known for their plant-based, frozen quinoa, rice, and veggie blends, has welcomed Blake Zimmerman to the Live Simple family as the Director of Brand Sales.
In this position, Zimmerman will be responsible for developing and advancing Path of Life's retail presence across the county. He will lead sales strategies for existing products in addition to developing launch strategies for new brand innovations.
Zimmerman comes to the Path of Life team with 12 years of industry experience. As the previous vice president of sales at Bonafide Provisions, Zimmerman was a key player in developing strategies across the frozen soup category that drove sales to $2 million in two years, an increase of 360%. This new role, designed to expand the leadership team, will take the Path of Life brand to the next level by growing the retail business across the United States.
"Zimmerman's retail background and his entrepreneurial mindset are a valuable addition to the team," says Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales at Path of Life. "His collaborative leadership approach will leverage results as he works closely with marketing, supply chain, and other internal teams. Externally, his skills will help build key relationships with retailers, distributor partners, and others within the retail space."
Zimmerman is confident his experience will unite the brand's sales and marketing teams for exceptional results. "I'm thrilled to join the Harvest Food Group team and help build on that success with Path of Life. I believe that my experience, particularly in the frozen natural foods category, will be applicable as we work to scale the Path of Life product line, which is made with the highest quality, clean ingredients," said Zimmerman.
With Zimmerman's knowledge, the brand plans to expand their plant-based offerings outside of the frozen sides category. For more information, email info@pathoflife.com or visit pathoflife.com.
About Path of Life
Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is the number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Their relationships with growers around the world ensure the highest quality products, consistently delivered. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflife.com.
Media Contact:
Ashley Thomas
2242345232
242758@email4pr.com