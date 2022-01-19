BEACON, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sommelier Paul Brady, former New York Wines Ambassador and 2019 Wine Enthusiast Magazine 40 Under 40 Tastemaker is pleased to announce the opening of a "one-stop shop" and bar for New York wine, cider, beer, and spirits in Beacon, New York on February 3, 2022.
Brady with business partner and longtime friend Kells Nollenberger, have teamed up to share winery space with Todd Cavallo and Crystal Cornish of Wild Arc Farm in Pine Bush, New York. As a licensed farm winery, the satellite shop and bar at Paul Brady Wine in Beacon can sell products from all major alcoholic beverage categories produced in New York. Wines, ciders, beers, and spirits from about 50 producers will be available in the retail section. "A stop into our space can send you home with that bottle of dinner wine, a delicious New York produced spirit for at-home cocktails, or whatever the latest cool hazy IPA is without having to go shopping at multiple places," notes Brady.
Two different tasting flights of four wines are currently offered daily: the Paul Brady Wines flight ($20), or the "New York From Corner To Corner" flight ($16), which will feature a rotating selection of wines from Long Island, the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes, and the Niagara Escarpment. The space will also regularly act as a pop up tasting room for the wines of Wild Arc Farm. Beer, mixed drinks and wines by the glass and bottle will also be available for purchase at the bar.
"The Hudson Valley is the perfect place to escape the city or visit from afar to experience New York's journey for global wine recognition," says Brady, whose former job as New York Wines Ambassador took him to London, Paris, and Toronto presenting the state's wines to both trade and consumers. "When I saw how people responded to our wines in some of the most competitive wine markets in the world, I knew I was ready to go all-in on an all-New York concept at home."
The centerpiece of the business will be a selection of custom produced wines. Brady teamed up with four winemaker friends whose wines he loves and respects to create four new bottlings, which include: "Rock & Roll Mouthwash," Sparkling Red Pet Nat, Finger Lakes, 2020 (made by Ben Ricardi); "Bug Dope," White Blend, Finger Lakes, 2019 (made by Nathan Kendall); "Low Action Loud," Dry Rosé, Finger Lakes, 2020 (made by Peter Becraft); and "Fauxjolais," Red Blend, Hudson River Region, 2020 (made by Paul Brady and Todd Cavallo.)
Starting February 3rd, the 23 seat bar and bistro with a cozy, industrial vibe will offer food Thursday through Saturday evenings from local Chef Brian Arnoff of Beacon's Kitchen Sink and Meyer's Old Dutch. Brady and team call the offering their "Board For 2," featuring a bounty of meats, cheeses, rillettes, purees, and other such accoutrements. A vegetarian board along with a version for one will also be available. Sundays will feature a pre-fixe brunch offering of frittata or quiche, market greens, and breads, and on Monday evenings, the bar will be open for drink specials with a BYO food option. Tastings and evening and brunch seatings are available by reservation.
Visit PaulBradyWine.com for hours, information, and reservations, or to purchase wines online. Paul Brady Wine is located at 344 Main Street Beacon, New York (entrance on Eliza Street).
Paul Brady, Paul Brady Wine, 1 917-371-6798, info@paulbradywine.com
