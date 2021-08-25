LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pawstruck today launched a new line of Beef Collagen Sticks, adding to their offering of natural dog chews and treats. Committed to providing pet owners affordable, healthy options for their dogs, Pawstruck's introduction of collagen sticks is a natural fit for their single-ingredient product line which also includes bully sticks, beef jerky, beef bones, and cow ears.
Beef Collagen Sticks are high protein, low fat chews made from the soft, deepest layer of beef skin, which is packed with healthy, natural collagen. Collagen is rich in Chondroitin and Glucosamine, which helps support healthy joints, skin, and a beautiful, shiny coat. Collagen Sticks are a healthy alternative to traditional rawhide, free from additives and chemicals and easy for the dog to digest.
"We're always looking for new and healthy alternatives to offer pet parents, knowing they want the very best for their dog," Pawstruck CEO Kyle Goguen said. "Beef Collagen Sticks, like our other single-ingredient beef products, are sourced from grass fed-free range farms, giving our pets the same quality we serve to our human families."
"Another great feature of these treats is they last – even with the most aggressive chewers. They will keep your pup occupied, happy and healthy."
In addition to a variety of bully sticks, chews, treats, and bones, Pawstruck also offers a line of vitamins and wellness supplements as well as subscription boxes for customer convenience. For more information on the Collagen Sticks and the full range of Pawstruck products, visit http://www.pawstruck.com
ABOUT PAWSTRUCK
Pawstruck was founded in 2014 by engineer turned entrepreneur, Kyle Goguen. A passionate dog owner, he wanted to find dog treats with simple ingredients - no artificial additives or preservatives. The idea seemed simple, but the only products that fit the description were outrageously priced. He started Pawstruck to source and make dog treats and dog chews that were healthy, all-natural, and reasonably priced for pet families. Pawstruck today has 25 employees and nearly 30 product categories, giving pet parents wholesome products for their dog's best life.
Media Contact
Chris Herbert, Pawstruck, 6144488703, cherbert@pendulumstrategygroup.com
SOURCE Pawstruck