TIFTON, Ga., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PB2 Foods, the leader in powdered nut butters since 2007, again building buzz among the plant-based community and beyond with its newest innovation: PB2 Cashew Powder. With no added salt, sugar, or preservatives, PB2 Cashew Powder is made of nothing more than non-GMO cashews and is 100% kosher, vegan, and gluten-free. PB2 Foods' proprietary process involves pressing nuts to remove most of their oils, significantly reducing fat and calories compared to traditional nut butters.
"Besides the better-for-you attributes of PB2 Cashew Powder, its real magic lies in how many uses it can serve for busy consumers and grocery shoppers," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "Fitness enthusiasts already know and love our powdered nut butters and Performance Proteins in smoothies and other beverages, but you can also use PB2 Cashew Powder as the base for 'creamy' vegan soups, cheeses, sauces, dips, and salad dressings. The possibilities are truly endless."
PB2 Cashew Powder is the first of its kind on the market. Sales have been exceptional since the innovative product's recent release; it has frequently ranked No. 1 on Amazon in cashew butters and a top seller on PB2 Foods' website.
PB2 Foods has made PB2 Cashew Powder available for expanded distribution in 16-ounce jars for e-commerce and 6.5-ounce jars for retail. Each two-tablespoon serving contains 4g of natural plant-based protein, 2g of dietary fiber, and just 2.5 g of fat and 60 calories.
ABOUT PB2 FOODS
Powdered nut butter pioneer PB2 Foods, launched in 2007, is on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life, feel confident in their choices, and be present each day. The organization is continually working with its family of farmers to grow pure and simple products that will help people live better and happier. And when preparing its plant-based products, the makers of PB2 take their time to create the very best in quality, because they believe food can be both healthy and delicious at the same time. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Georgia, and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Georgia. For more information, visit https://pb2foods.com.
