The veteran-owned Atlanta specialty coffee roasting company celebrated its updated branding and website with a memorable launch party and community involvement events.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peach Coffee Roasters, an Atlanta coffee roaster known for its specialty coffees with a local coffee shop feel, hosted a rebrand party on Friday, March 25th at its Johns Creek location to celebrate a new look and commitment to the local community.
The event was held from 6 to 8 PM and included food, drinks, live music, gifts, and giveaways with 100% of the profit donated directly to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper organization. The launch event was lauded as a success, drawing people from all over the community and spreading the word about the Peach Coffee Roasters team's dedication to serving their community and bettering the environment in the process.
"This was a sold-out event that was a celebration of launching the new brand that we had worked on for over a year with the world-renowned design company Pentagram and a celebration of making it through two years of the pandemic," said owner David Pittman. "We were the first coffee shop in the Atlanta area to host such a large event in the post-pandemic era and we look forward to more great events to come. Our commitment to serving our community and being stewards of our environment never waved during the past two years and is now as strong as ever."
Following the event, Peach Coffee Roasters further supported the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper organization by proudly assisting them during their annual "Sweep the Hooch" event which brings together hundreds of volunteers each year at dozens of parks, tributaries, and access points along the Chattahoochee River.
In addition, Peach Coffee has shared the news that they have adopted a portion of State Bridge Road in Fulton County from West Morton Road to East Morton Road through the "Keep North Fulton Beautiful" program. The next company clean-up event is scheduled for Earth Day (April 22nd, 2022). Finally, the John's Creek coffee shop has created a Teacher Appreciation Program in collaboration with five local schools to provide coffee to educators.
For more information about Peach Coffee Roasters events and community involvement, reach out by phone at 770-360-9071 or visit them in person at their Johns Creek location.
About Peach Coffee Roasters
As a purveyor of freshly roasted, small-batch, specialty grade coffee served at a Johns Creek cafe, Peach Coffee Roasters has quickly made a name for itself as a force to be reckoned with in the specialty coffee industry, shipping their products nationwide. With an affordable coffee subscription service and all the tools you need to make your own perfectly ground and brewed coffee in the comfort of your own home, Peach Coffee Roasters is your one-stop shop for specialty coffee. Visit their website for more information: https://www.peachcoffeeroasters.com/
