SAINT-EMILION, France, March 10, 2021 Thibault Bardet, the creator, and his family have a long history of winemaking in the region of Saint-Émilion since 1720. Indeed, they also owned several awarded wine estates in the Bordeaux region. Because Thibault is big fan of Peaky Blinders, he pushed his family into playing the game at its top by designing special labels and cases, just like his grandfather did in the 20's. At that time, wine producers and merchants were using a typical boat named "gabare" to carry barrels all the way to the docks of Bordeaux before they were exported to the UK. They also have decided to make the wine like in the old days by using a concrete tank in order to reflect the style and taste of the wine produced in the 20's.
The first wine is the Shelby Company Ltd Saint-Émilion. a red blend made of Merlot (72%), Carbernet Sauvignon (6%) and Cabernet Franc (22%). This wine is representative of the Shelby family, full of character: a dark and intense color similar to Tommy's eyes; with an expressive nose of blackcurrant and black fruits. In the mouth, the right balance is struck between a powerful and complex Arthur, and a smooth and elegant Polly.
The second one is the Shelby Company Ltd Grand Cru. A classified Saint-Émilion Grand Cru dominated by Merlot (61%) and complemented by Cabernet Franc (39%). Released in limited quantity, only 15 barrels were produced, which is exactly representing the volume of production of their ancestors.
It has a sustained and intense color; a complex nose filled with aromas of black fruits, liquorice and spices; an elegant and ample palate, silky tannins; the whole forming a fine, elegant, fruity, and velvety wine.
Thibault Bardet comments: "It's easy to imagine a character like Thomas Shelby importing his own wine from our great-great-grandfather Jean Roy in the prestigious winemaking region of Saint-Émilion, and we believe that these two reds are exactly reflecting the wine profiles he would have chosen. We are extremely proud to produce these wines that capture the true essence of Peaky Blinders."
Jamie Glazebrook, Executive Producer of Peaky Blinders for Caryn Mandabach Productions comments: "Peaky Blinders continues to be a journey into the unexpected. In series five, Churchill outlines Tommy Shelby's progress as 'a tent, then a boat, then a house, now a mansion.' To which we can now add a vineyard! We could not be more delighted about this collaboration, the results of which are truly delicious."
The wine is available for export, via local distributors in key markets across Europe and Asia. In the USA, the Bardet Family made an exclusive partnership with the innovative wine app, Vinsent.wine to allow Americans to get it directly from the estate.
Vinsent.wine is a marketplace dedicated to wine producers who want to pre-sell their wines directly to wine connoisseurs. The American market is massive and also complex because of the 3-tier system, making it sometimes difficult to access great wines and small productions and handcrafted wines which are most often produced in limited quantities. Thanks to this innovative model, wine lovers can be certain they purchase their wines directly from the estate and therefore avoid all risk of fraud and counterfeit. On this delicate note, Vinsent.wine has developed its own system using the Blockchain technology to guarantee a transparent transaction between the wine producer and the buyer.
Banijay Brands represent a range of global ancillary rights for Peaky Blinders and have developed an extensive licensing programme for the series, which is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.
About Bardet Vineyards In the 1920's, Mr. Seigneriau's granddaughter, Mathilde Roy, married a wine broker Henri-Gabriel Bardet, who founded Château du Val d'Or, a Saint-Émilion Grand Cru. With the support of their only son, Roger Bardet, they acquired more plots of land at the end of the 1960's, where Château Pontet-Fumet was established. Roger Bardet passed on to his son Philippe a passion for wine growing, a commitment to a work well done, and a great respect for the estate. In 2008, Philippe took over Château Franc le Maine, another property classified Saint-Émilion Grand Cru. In 2013, they acquired the prestigious Château du Paradis, another classified Saint-Émilion Grand Cru. In recognition of their family history, the gabare river boat became the emblem of Vignobles Bardet.
About http://www.Vinsent.wine The Vinsent app creates a marketplace that enables wineries around the world to offer their wine for purchase while still in the barrel (futures), and to enable end-consumers to secure their favorite wines and enjoy monthly updates from the winemaker. Vinsent was founded in 2018 by Jacob Ner-David, an accomplished entrepreneur and chairman of the award winning Jezreel Winery; and Gil Picovsky, an investment professional and experienced entrepreneur.
About Peaky Blinders
Created and written by Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke), the multi award-winning BBC One series is produced by Peaky Blinders official brand-owner, Caryn Mandabach Productions, and co-produced with Banijay's Tiger Aspect Productions.
Peaky Blinders is distributed by Banijay Rights and has sold across more than 183 countries and is widely available internationally on Netflix including in the USA.
Media Contact
gerard spatafora, estudioz, +33 650514853, gbluewine@gmail.com
Gil Picovsky, Vinsent.wine, +972545717251, gil@vinsent.wine
SOURCE Peaky Blinders