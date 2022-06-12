Made with real peanut butter and almond butter, these new plant-based cookies put flavor first.
NEW YORK, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peanut butter lovers, rejoice! It's National Peanut Butter Cookie Day and Peanut Butter & Co, the family-owned peanut butter brand available at more than 15,000 stores nationwide, is announcing a new line of cookies crafted with simple, honest ingredients.
The two new cookies are Peanut Butter Chip and Maple Almond Butter:
- Peanut Butter Chip is a delicious cookie with a rich peanut butter taste and extra bursts of peanut buttery flavor from peanut butter chips.
- Maple Almond Butter has the rich taste of almond butter with crunchy pieces of toasted almonds and a touch of real maple syrup for even more flavor.
Both cookies are 100% plant-based and made without any animal ingredients but still have the rich flavor and taste experience of a traditional homemade cookie.
The new line of cookies is a result of Peanut Butter & Co Founder & CEO Lee Zalben's own isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Like so many others, I went from working in an office with amazing and inspiring people, to working from home by myself and seeing co-workers only through a screen for months on end. With the lines between work and personal time so blurred, I'd work every week until I just about came undone and then I'd watch way too much Netflix to try to unwind. Finally I found relief from the stress and some new creative purpose through baking and developing these cookies," he says.
"I baked so many batches of cookies, week in and week out, each time making small adjustments to improve the flavor and the texture. Our team was remote, so it wasn't easy to share and get feedback. It felt like I was starting over, going back to the beginning when I first started Peanut Butter & Co in 1998. It was both scary and exhilarating at the same time."
Zalben brought the recipes to a small commercial bakery which baked several test batches. "It came together very quickly," he shares. "All of the time I spent testing paid off and we had recipes that required very few adjustments to work at a larger scale."
The entrepreneur is excited to finally be sharing his cookies with peanut butter and almond butter lovers everywhere. This marks a new chapter for Peanut Butter & Co, as the company, known up until now for their spreads, expands into snacking. Zalben adds, "We're really excited for all of the new ways peanut butter lovers will be able to discover our brand now."
Peanut Butter & Co's Peanut Butter Chip and Maple Almond Butter cookies items are launching on the Company's website ilovepeanutbutter.com and also on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace. The company intends to offer the products to other channels in the coming months.
About Peanut Butter & Co
Peanut Butter & Co. is made by peanut butter lovers, for peanut butter lovers. Founded in 1998, Peanut Butter & Co. began as a sandwich shop in New York City and has since expanded to add delicious and unique varieties of peanut butter, peanut powder, and other nut butters to its lineup, available at more than 15,000 retailers nationwide. The company sources peanuts exclusively from U.S. farmers and also grows peanuts at the Peanut Butter & Co. Farm in Northeast Arkansas. Led by founder Lee Zalben, Peanut Butter & Co. is committed to social responsibility, and in 2021 became the first national peanut butter brand to earn plastic neutral certification.
