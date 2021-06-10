LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The USBG Unforgettable Cocktail Competition Hosted By Pemberton Distribution kicks off its inaugural event and first major cocktail competition in Las Vegas as it fully reopens in 2021.
The two-part cocktail competition's theme is Roaring 20s, a period of economic prosperity and carefree living where Jazz-age flappers flouted prohibition laws. This exuberance Pemberton hopes to tap into as it re-inspires the hospitality industry that is eager for Las Vegas to get back to business.
Pemberton invites mixologist and cocktail connoisseur talents from the Entertainment Capital of the World to showcase their creativity by submitting a cocktail recipe that solicits an unforgettable experience—one that leaves Vegas and inspires an even greater appreciation for fine wine and spirits.
Contestants can officially enter now until June 21st at midnight online. Prior to entry, contestants must stop by the Pemberton Distribution offices to pick up samples from the approved list of spirits. Contestants should email concierge@pembertondc.com to schedule a time for pick-up.
The judging criteria for the most unforgettable cocktail will look at taste, appearance and backstory to "Prohibition Style" cocktails or the "Roaring 20s." The first part of the contest will be judged internally based on cocktail submissions entered online and the second part will be a live event where a shortlist of the best 16 submissions, tabbed "Sweet Sixteen" contestants, will recreate their cocktails to a panel of eight judges.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five as follows: $1,000 First Place, $750 Second Place, $500 Third Place, $250 Fourth Place, and $100 Fifth Place.
Friends, family and peers in the hospitality industry are invited to attend the live Unforgettable Cocktail Competition on June 28th at Monzú Italian Oven + Bar from 4:30pm to 8pm for a themed "Roaring 20s" party after judges have sampled "Sweet Sixteen" creations. Costumes are encouraged. The winners will be announced at 7:30pm.
The winning cocktail will be served as the July Cocktail of the Month at Monzú Italian Oven + Bar. The other four winning cocktails will be showcased on a special Monzú cocktail list throughout the month of July.
Additional details on the competition can be found online at pembertondc.com.
About Pemberton Distribution
Born in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World, Pemberton Distribution is the premier source and distributor of small-batch, artisanal alcoholic beverages from around the world in Nevada. The curated Pemberton collection spans over 60 brands, and many of them are award-winning leaders in their craft. The company is proud to supply some of the rarest and top-shelf brands on the market including Dos Artes Tequila, Black Bull Scotch, West Cork Irish Whiskey, St. Elders Liqueur, Comandon Cognac, Heritage Champagne, and many more. Pemberton's mission is to serve its clients and supply them with beverages that make for an unforgettable experience—one that leaves Vegas and inspires an even greater appreciation for fine wine and spirits. For more information visit http://www.pembertondc.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
