DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peru Animal Feed Market, By Type (Fodder, Forage, Compound Feed), By Livestock (Swine, Aquatic Animals, Cattle, Poultry, Others), By Raw Materials (Soya, Canola, Rendered Meal), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Peru animal feed market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Peru animal feed market is driven by the growing demand for meat and meat products.

Additionally, growing awareness pertaining to animal health, availability of different types of feed options with different vitamins & supplements, among others is propelling the market in the country. Also, the drastic increase in the population of livestock is also fueling the market.

The Peru animal feed market is segmented based on type, livestock, raw material, distribution channel, company and regional distribution. Based on livestock, the market can be categorized into swine, aquatic animals, cattle, poultry and others. The cattle feed segment is expected to grow during the forecast period which is attributable to the increased industrialization of cattle products like meat and dairy.

Major players operating in the Peru animal feed market include Cargill, Nutriad, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech International, Novus International and others.

Companies operating in the market are using strategies both organic and inorganic to advance their share in the market. Inorganic strategies used by companies include mergers & acquisition, collaboration, among others to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Peru Animal Feed Market, By Type:

  • Fodder
  • Forage
  • Compound Feed

Peru Animal Feed Market, By Livestock:

  • Swine
  • Aquatic Animals
  • Cattle
  • Poultry
  • Others

Peru Animal Feed Market, By Raw Material:

  • Soya
  • Canola
  • Rendered Meal

Peru Animal Feed Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Store-based
  • Non-Store-based

Peru Animal Feed Market, By Region:

  • Eastern
  • Southern
  • Western
  • Central
  • Northern

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Peru animal feed market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Cargill Inc,
  • Nutriad International NV
  • BASF SE
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Alltech International
  • Novus International

