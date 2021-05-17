NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the pet dietary supplements market and it is poised to grow by USD 666.55 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The report identifies the growing trend toward organic pet dietary supplements, the increasing use of healthy ingredients in pet dietary supplements, and omnichannel retailing as major trends in the market. However, increasing competition from functional and fortified pet food category might challenge growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the joint-health segment, while the liver and kidney segment registered the least growth. The 2019 market position of all the applications segments will likely remain the same through 2024.
- What are the major drivers in the market?
The market is mainly driven by rising pet ownership. In addition, other factors such as pet humanization and increasing focus on health and wellness of pets, increasing focus on health and wellness of pets, and the launch of high-quality pet dietary supplements are also contributing to the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Ark Naturals Co., Beaphar Beheer BV, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, FoodScience Corp., Kemin Industries Inc., Nestlé SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Nutri-Pet Research Inc., and Only Natural Pet are the top players in the market.
The report offers detailed analysis on the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ark Naturals Co., Beaphar Beheer BV, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, FoodScience Corp., Kemin Industries Inc., Nestlé SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Nutri-Pet Research Inc., and Only Natural Pet are some of the major market participants. Although the rising pet adoption will offer immense growth opportunities, rising competition from functional and fortified pet food categories is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pet dietary supplements market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Pet Dietary Supplements Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Joint-health
- Skin and Coat
- Gastrointestinal Tract
- Liver and Kidney
- Others
- Market Landscape
- Dog
- Cat
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pet dietary supplements market report covers the following areas:
- Pet Dietary Supplements Market Size
- Pet Dietary Supplements Market Trends
- Pet Dietary Supplements Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing trend of organic pet dietary supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the Pet Dietary Supplements Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pet dietary supplements market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pet dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pet dietary supplements market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet dietary supplements market vendors
