Chippin, an alternative protein pet nutrition company, creates an industry for newly renamed silver carp in a pivotal move for environmental protections.
ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silver carp, now known as Silver Copi, received a new name to help address public misconceptions about this healthy, top-feeding fish that is over-populating our midwestern waterways. Originally introduced to help control algae growth, the fast-growing species now outcompetes native fish for food and comprises up to 90% of the biomass in parts of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. Copi wreaks havoc on biodiversity and creates an expensive problem for states to address. The new name is a conscious step forward to restore biodiversity, protect USA waterways, and safeguard the Great Lakes.
Chippin, a pet nutrition company utilizing planet-friendly proteins in their products, is a pioneer for creating a domestic demand for silver copi in order to nourish pets and help curb overpopulation of the fish.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the name change on Wednesday alongside well-known industry leaders. While fish like salmon are overfished, silver carp is abundant in the USA. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, "20 million to 50 million pounds of Copi could be harvested from the Illinois River alone each year, with hundreds of millions more in waterways from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast."
"We are enthusiastic to support the Copi awareness building initiative. By eating copi, we create a more sustainable and transparent fishing industry," said Haley Russell, Founder and CEO of Chippin.
Renaming a fish to sound more appealing to consumers is not a new practice. This strategy has been used over the years to ensure delicious and nutritious food receives the attention it deserves. Chippin has featured the fish in its pet foods since 2021. The company has created a market for the human-grade fish among pet parents, selling on Grove Collaborative, Thrive Market, Amazon, chippinpet.com, and select stores.
"As we seek out alternative protein sources that address our climate emergency and meet our nutrition needs, overpopulated and invasive species like silver copi are a no-brainer," said Russell. "Silver copi deserves a spot at meal time, for pets and their parents alike!"
Chippin is celebrating the launch this evening alongside environmental advocates, epicureans, and restaurant industry leaders at the Tabard Inn, a historic restaurant and hotel in Washington, DC. The executive chef, Cliff Wharton, will prepare delicious silver copi dim sum to mark the occasion and the continued efforts by Chippin to utilize silver copi in new and exciting ways.
About Chippin:
Chippin creates high quality pet foods made from planet friendly proteins. The company is transforming the more than $40B U.S. pet food market with its insect, overpopulated fish and algae-based foods. Chippin meets the rapidly growing demand for protein alternatives and delights pets with science-backed, traceable nutrition. For more information, visit chippinpet.com.
