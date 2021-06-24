CINCINNATI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Wants, a Cincinnati-based franchise focused on delivering fresh food to the bowls of pets in local communities across the US and parts of Canada — donated nearly 10,000 pounds of pet food to the Akron-Canton Regional FoodBank on June 22.
"Furry friends are important members of our families. For some people, ensuring their pet has adequate nutrition, in addition to themselves, can be difficult," said Dan Flowers, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank president and CEO. "Rather than families making difficult choices about feeding their pets, we're excited to offer pet food to our hunger-relief partners through a very generous donation from Pet Wants. This new partnership will help distribute pet food within our eight-county area, helping alleviate the tough decisions families sometimes have to make."
This donation is one of many recent contributions offered as part of Pet Wants' "The Pack Gives Back" initiative, which has seen over 15,000 pounds of food donated since the beginning of 2020, largely in relation to the franchise's focus on Covid-19-relief efforts.
The Pack Gives Back offers the owners of Pet Want's 110 franchise locations, a corporate-backed way to give back to their local communities by aiding local food banks, rescues, adoption facilities, shelters, and other pet-focused organizations.
"Pet Wants was founded on the idea of community," said Ed Evans, Pet Wants President. "Everything we do centers on providing solutions for local neighborhoods, and it is always an honor and pleasure to give back to the communities we serve. It's what makes us who we are."
For more information on Pet Wants, visit http://www.Petwants.com. For more information on Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, visit http://www.akroncantonfoodbank.org.
About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was founded in Cincinnati in 2010 to bring fresh, natural and conveniently delivered pet food to pet families. Their mission is to enhance the health, vitality and life of pets. They offer high-quality food and advice from a Pet Nutrition Specialist on staff at each location. Since 2015, Pet Wants has expanded into a national presence and grown to 110 locations.
The company prides itself on offering food that goes from cooking in small batches, to arriving in pet food bowls within weeks, as opposed to the many months of most popular brands. Pet Wants' private-label pet food formulas are slow-cooked and contain no added sugar, fillers, animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy or dyes. Product offerings include multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.
Media Contact
James Wilson, Pet Wants, 513-999-9795, james.wilson@petwants.com
SOURCE Pet Wants