CINCINNATI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Wants, the Cincinnati-based high-quality pet food and supplies franchise, sets a new company franchise development record in Q1.
Pet Wants closed an impressive 14 new deals with more than 20 additional deals in progress at the close of first quarter — putting the organization at well more than halfway to its goal of opening 47 new franchise territories by the end of the year.
Pet Wants, which is part of the Strategic Franchising family, provides small-batch, slow-cooked, fresh, high-quality pet food, free of animal by-products and non-nutritious fillers, delivered to customers through its network of franchised mobile home delivery services and/or retail stores.
"Pet Wants is experiencing an upswell in interest from potential franchisees who realize the pet industry is an extremely high-growth space and recognize pet care businesses will forever be essential," said Chris Seman, President of Strategic Franchising.
Backing up that statement are statistics from a new report which recently reveals pet food sales exceeded $40 billion in 2020 – up a whopping 97 percent increase from the previous year. These numbers re-confirm the recession resistance of the pet industry.
"The pandemic has changed people's priorities. People are looking at their lives long-term now rather than just focusing on what to do to get through the pandemic. They no longer want to leave their financial fate up to someone else, so they are turning to business ownership, " adds Seman. "One of the things that sets Pet Wants apart from other franchise opportunities is its low barrier of entry, which boosts accessibility to the average person who has a dream of becoming an entrepreneur. Pet Wants provides everything needed to get a new franchise owner started, including brand marketing, food science, supply chain management and customized business coaching designed to help them achieve their goals."
This is not the only recent milestone for the franchise. Pet Wants franchise owners experienced record-setting sales in the first quarter — continuing an impressive streak that started in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues in 2021.
"During the events of the past year, Americans turned to their pets for comfort and companionship. And if someone didn't have a pet before the pandemic, there is a good chance they have one now. Pet adoptions surged in 2020," said Seman. "The trends we are now observing in the pet food industry reflect those of their owners — which is a focus on a healthier lifestyle through better nutrition and supplements."
Pet Wants offers a different approach to pet food. Most pet food is mass-produced with undisclosed additives, preservatives and chemicals, and can sit in a warehouse for more than a year before it ends up in a pet's bowl. Pet Wants never uses preservatives or unhealthy chemicals and ships or delivers inventory to customers within three months of the products being prepared. Not only does the brand offer the highest quality kibble on the market, but franchise owners also customize the food based on a pet's wants and needs — whether the pet is a finicky eater or needs to lose a few pounds.
Pet Wants is actively searching for franchise owners to join the exciting team and to provide access to quality food to more pet parents throughout the country and take advantage of this ever-expanding industry.
About Pet Wants
Pet Wants was founded in Cincinnati in 2010 to bring fresh, natural and conveniently delivered pet food to pet families. Their mission is to enhance the health, vitality and life of pets. They offer high-quality food and honest advice from a Pet Nutrition Specialist on staff at each location.
Pet Wants pet food is personally delivered to homes within weeks of being made, at the height of freshness. Their food doesn't sit in warehouses and on store shelves for many months, getting stale and losing nutritional value like most mass-produced, national brands.
Pet Wants' private-label pet food formulas are slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced meal. Pet Wants only uses high-quality proteins and never uses added sugar, fillers, animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy or dyes. Pet Wants offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.
Since 2015 Pet Wants has expanded into a national presence and grown to more than 100 locations. Learn more about Pet Wants at http://www.PetWants.com.
About Strategic Franchising
Strategic Franchising Systems is a group of privately held franchise organizations that offer low-cost, home-based and proven franchise models to individuals seeking entrepreneurial opportunities. All of the Strategic Franchising brands provide highly effective marketing, training support and technology systems that provide franchise owners with high potential for significant income and profits.
Strategic Franchising Systems includes Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat, The Growth Coach, Pet Wants and TruBlue Total House Care. Our brands are recognized internationally and nationally by Entrepreneur magazine, Franchise Times, and other publications as the #1 Franchise in their respective industry. Combined, these systems currently have over 600 locations nationally and internationally.
Strategic Franchising Systems was founded by Gary Green, who is known for being one of today's most successful founders in franchising. "We're passionate about franchising because it helps motivated, hard-working people achieve business ownership without the headaches, stress and risk of starting their own businesses from scratch," Green said.
