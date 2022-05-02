May is National Pet Month, and PetMeds® is helping pet parents celebrate with easy, pet-friendly recipes and a month-long giveaway featuring antibacterial pet bowls and a chance to win the grand prize, a wood pet feeder.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the month of May, pet parents and animal lovers are celebrating National Pet Month by showing appreciation to their favorite furry family members. It's a time to celebrate all of the goodness domesticated animals have brought to their human companions, from their formal roles in healthcare, agriculture, and entertainment, to the joy and comfort they bring by simply being members of our families.
While pets may not understand words of "thanks," most enjoy food as a universally understood token of appreciation. As pets have become even more integral to family life in recent years, many pet parents aim to give their pets the best food possible, with over half showing interest in feeding fresher, less processed alternatives to traditional pet foods, according to Packaged Facts' 2020 Pet Food in the US survey.
In recognition of National Pet Month, PetMeds® is helping pet parents show appreciation to their four-legged family members with easy pet-friendly recipes.
Pet-friendly smoothies are a great way to feed antioxidant-packed fruits and veggies. Blend one banana, a cup of plain unsweetened yogurt, eight ounces of blueberries, a half cup of water, and a handful of fresh spinach to make a tasty, nutritious beverage. Freeze portions in an ice cube mold to make smoothie pops that are perfect for cooling off after playing outside.
Mug cake is a fast and easy treat that can be served up on a dog's birthday or adoption anniversary. Simply beat one egg and four tablespoons of water in a microwave-safe mug with a fork, then stir in 4 tablespoons quick oats, 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, and ½ teaspoon baking powder. Optional: add blueberries, shredded carrots, and/or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Microwave for 90 to 120 seconds. Turn out onto a plate, let cool, then "frost" with a mixture of 2 tablespoons plain unsweetened yogurt and 1 tablespoon peanut butter.
Lickable chicken puree is the perfect easy snack for cats that are obsessed with lickable treats. Simply blend 1 cup of shredded, unseasoned cooked chicken breast, 1/4 cup salt-free bone broth, water, or plain unsweetened yogurt. Transfer into condiment squeeze bottles or reusable baby food pouches, refrigerate for up to three days or freeze for six months.
"Pet parents might be surprised to learn that their dog or cat can eat a lot of the same foods they do," says Larissa Schenk, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Homemade treats can be a healthy part of a balanced diet so long as they are low in fat and salt, and don't contain toxins like grapes, chocolate, or onions."
Pet parents are invited to enter the Feast Mode Giveaway for a chance to win one of 4 antibacterial pet bowls or the grand prize, a wooden pet feeder. You can enter the giveaway here: https://bit.ly/inthekitchenwithpets
The PetMeds® Feast Mode Giveaway runs from May 2, 2022, through May 31, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") May 2, 2022, to May 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. One winner will be notified each Friday in May – 5/6, 5/13, 5/20, and 5/27. The grand prize winner will be notified Wednesday, June 1st.
