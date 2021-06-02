TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Processors go to great lengths to ensure the safety and quality of the foods they produce. Register for this webinar to hear a first-hand exploration of the practical use of bacterio-phage as a food safety intervention, and its application in real world processing environments.
The session will provide attendees with an understanding of the practicalities of phage use in various types of production environments and different food products. Our speakers, members of the food processing industry, will share their experiences on the use of phage in their operations. We will visit an RTE meat processor applying Listeria phage by spraying it into a final product package, a smoked salmon processor applying a Listeria phage before smoking and a fresh poultry ground operation using phage to reduce their levels of Salmonella.
This session is intended to provide attendees with real industry production overviews and answers regarding the use of phage in various types of environments. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Join Benjamin Roman, FSQA Director, Prestage Foods; Ron Tew, VP Technical Services, Deli Brands of America; and Sofia Feng, Business Development, Micreos Food Safety, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Phage Use to Combat Salmonella and Listeria in Fresh Ground Meats, RTE Meats, and in Smoked Salmon.
