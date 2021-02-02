COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Piada Italian Street Food, in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, introduces Piada Gives, an opt-in donation program benefiting organizations that directly support Piada's core causes: cancer research, education, eliminating food insecurity and social equality.
Guests who opt-in to Piada Gives via the new Piada app will automatically donate 1% of every purchase to a charity or non-profit making an impact.
"Service is at the heart of what we do at Piada, but it means so much more than providing the Guest with an exceptional experience and delicious food," said Matt Harding, senior vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Piada. "It means supporting our Guests by building up our communities, and we can do that by supporting incredible organizations like the LeBron James Family Foundation."
Through the end of March, all Piada Gives proceeds will go to the LeBron James Family Foundation, an organization based in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio that provides fundamental resources, wraparound supports and programming to help children and families thrive.
"As we work to redefine what community and family looks like, we know that's something we can't do alone. That's why we're so proud to engage others in this life-changing work through Piada Gives," said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. "We see the immediate needs of so many families first-hand in our community, and we're passionate about the opportunity to serve them and provide even more resources with the support of the Piada community."
Over the last decade, Piada has worked with several organizations doing critical work to address a variety of important issues:
- $40K donated in free kids meals last year at the start of the pandemic
- $10K donated to the Trevor Project supporting crisis intervention
- $31K donated to the children and families of the LeBron James Family Foundation
- $25K donated to more than 20 organizations supporting Black Lives Matter
- $125K donated to Pelotonia to accelerate innovative cancer research
To participate in Piada Gives, guests can download the new Piada One app for Android or iOS in any app store and select "opt-in to Piada Gives" in the app settings. For more information on Piada Gives, visit mypiada.com/gives.
About Piada
The restaurant's premium fast-casual concept, which offers Guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options from a selection of more than 30 toppings, is centered around the Piada. Piadas are made up of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include Piada's salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their house-made sauces.
Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company's first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 38 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Texas. For more information, visit MyPiada.com or follow Piada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About The LeBron James Family Foundation
With a commitment to redefining community and building stronger families, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for the kids and families through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives.
With its foundational I PROMISE Program, LJFF serves more than 1,500 students and their entire families by providing them with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming they need for success in school and beyond.
In 2018, the Foundation built all of its family-first programming and academic interventions into the groundbreaking I PROMISE School that has created a new model for urban, public education. The Foundation has layered in additional supports including higher education and family supports at the I PROMISE Institute, transitional housing at the I PROMISE Village, longer-term housing at the upcoming I PROMISE Housing, job training and financial health programming at House Three Thirty, and several hands-on supports in between.
These life-changing resources, combined with the Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy are re-defining what a family and community looks like.
