MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Cheese Day, Old El Paso® Cheese today announced the winner of its 10-week search leading up to Cinco de Mayo for America's Cheesiest Family: the Thyng family of Austin, Texas. The contest invited families across America to submit photos demonstrating how much their brood loves cheese.
The Thyng family's submission was chosen by the Old El Paso Cheese team out of thousands of entries for its creativity, humor and shareability. As the winning family, the Thyngs will be celebrated with a trip to Yellowstone National Park, including air transportation, SUV car rental, accommodation and a private tour.
"We're a family of cheese lovers and are beyond excited to be America's Cheesiest Family," said Amy Thyng, mother, who orchestrated her family's photo. "We had so much fun putting together our submission and thank Old El Paso Cheese for giving this cheesy title to us and sending us to Yellowstone National Park."
Old El Paso launched its America's Cheesiest Family contest in February to celebrate adding six shredded cheese varieties to its portfolio of taco shells, tortillas, seasonings, dinner kits and sauces. The new shredded cheese can be found in retailers nationwide. Flavors include: Finely Shredded Cheddar, Mexican 4-Cheese, Mexican Taco Blend, Monterrey Jack, 3-Pepper Blend and Quesadilla.
"Making a final decision was incredibly difficult given the hundreds of humorous and creative submissions we received each week showing how much families love cheese and love being cheesy together," said Katie Egan, director of marketing, Old El Paso Cheese. "So much so, that in addition to naming the Thyng family as America's Cheesiest Family, we decided to surprise four runners-up with fun games that the whole family can enjoy in their backyards this summer."
To learn more about the new Old El Paso shredded cheese varieties and to see where sold, visit www.oldelpaso.com/products/shredded-cheese.
About Old El Paso
For nearly a century, Old El Paso® has inspired consumers to bring fun and flavorful Mexican food to their dinner tables. A market leader worldwide, Old El Paso spices up meal planning with popular products that include dinner kits, taco shells, seasonings and a complete line of Mexican meal components. For more information, visit www.oldelpaso.com.