REIMS, France, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At 34 years old, Piper-Heidsieck Chief Winemaker Emilien Boutillat has been named the 2021 Sparkling Winemaker of the Year at this year's annual International Wine Challenge (IWC) held in London, United Kingdom.
Emilien joined the Piper-Heidsieck family in October 2018, taking over from renowned winemaker Regis Camus, and is the youngest chef de cave to lead a major House in the region.
His dynamic approach to winemaking has maintained the excellence and success of the House in recent times, enabled by his philosophy to balance tradition with trailblazing distinction.
As a result, Piper-Heidsieck is the most awarded Champagne House of the century*, achieving eight titles under the leadership of Regis Camus, and now a ninth with Emilien Boutillat's latest IWC Sparkling Winemaker of the Year award.
Thrilled with the honor of the Award, Emilien stated:
"This is an important recognition of the work produced by the entire Piper-Heidsieck team and honors the legacy of my predecessors, including Daniel Thibault and Regis Camus, both of whom achieved great success during their time at the helm of Piper-Heidsieck."
He continued:
"From the winemaking team, some of whom have been with the House more than 30 years, to the winegrowers and partners, and those involved in the production of the bottles, each of our team's valuable contribution is what has enabled us to receive this award."
The 2021 Sparkling Winemaker of the Year award affirms the dedication and commitment of Piper-Heidsieck to continue producing the finest blends, while working towards a sustainably conscious future within all its winemaking practices.
In its 37th year, the International Wine Competition brings together a panel of expert judges to blind taste the wide variety of wines and work in unison to discover the highest-quality blends from 52 countries.
The vast range of awards presented by the IWC includes Red, White, Fortified, Sparkling, and Sweet Winemakers of the Year and the Own Label, Varietal, Regional, National, and International shortlists.
Lauded as the most awarded House of the century*, Piper-Heidsieck has been one of the US market's Top Five Champagne brands for more than a decade and is poured in more than 100 countries worldwide. A House with a storied history, it was the first champagne to appear in film and has long been associated with celebration, cinema and celebrity.
An official sponsor of the iconic Cannes Film Festival for more than 20 years, and the official Champagne of the Academy Awards since 2015, a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck is opened around the world every 8 seconds.
Wines in the Piper-Heidsieck portfolio include: Brut NV ($45 SRP), Extra Dry ($45 SRP), Sublime ($50 SRP), Rosé Sauvage ($60 SRP) and 2012 Vintage Brut ($80 SRP).
About Piper-Heidsieck:
The most awarded Champagne House of the century*, Piper-Heidsieck is celebrated for its audacity and excellence. Steeped in history, Piper-Heidsieck was born of a love story that began in 1785 with German-born founder Florens-Louis Heidsieck crafting a wine to seduce his lover. For Piper-Heidsieck, the true meaning of seduction is free from convention to innovate and to convey self-expression. The Maison continued its path of seduction winning over Marie-Antoinette, exciting the palates of speakeasy goers throughout Prohibition and even becoming Marilyn Monroe's bedfellow with the famous actress claiming she would get up every morning with a glass of Piper. Today, Piper-Heidsieck is poured in over 100 countries and prides itself on holding dual certification of Viticulture Durable en Champagne and Haute Valeur Environnementale**. The progressive Champagne House also enjoys a colourful history of unique encounters and moments of intimacy, none more memorable than the iconic Prohibition-era which this year celebrates 100 years.
** Predecessor of Emilien Boutillat, Régis Camus awarded the title of "Sparkling Winemaker of the Year" eight times by the International Wine Challenge jury since the beginning of the century.
** VDC: Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne / HVE: High Environmental Value
