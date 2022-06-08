NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pizza market will be led by North America during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries will drive the growth of the pizza market in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US is a key country for the pizza market in North America.
The market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.84% in 2021 and will experience a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
The pizza market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Boston Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., and Telepizza.
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing demand for vegetarian pizza will drive the pizza market during the forecast period. This is because people are becoming aware of the health issues caused by non-vegetarian diets and the benefits of vegetarian diets.
The increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries is driving the growth of the global pizza market. Customers are looking for pizzas infused with innovative and exotic flavors. Many vendors are also offering customized pizzas. Rapid urbanization in developing countries has increased the disposable income. Hence, the demand for convenience foods and fast foods such as pizzas is increasing.
Fluctuation in the prices of food commodities is challenging the global pizza market growth. The gap between the demand and supply of raw materials is widening, which has substantially increased their costs in recent years. Any increase in the price of raw materials increases the manufacturing costs and also reduces the profit margins for vendors. Furthermore, the supply of raw materials can be impacted by adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, strikes, government regulations, natural disasters, supply shortages, or other unexpected events.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pizza market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pizza market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pizza market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pizza market vendors
Pizza Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 42.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.84
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Boston Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., and Telepizza
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
