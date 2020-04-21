healthcareheroes.jpg

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ Clarke's Philadelphia is offering freshly prepared comfort food for pick-up and delivery every week Thursday thru Saturday 4 – 8pm. Enjoy PJs in your PJs with a dinner menu of home cooked favorites: Meatloaf, Roast Chicken dinner and, of course, the famous PJ's burgers.

Order via GrubHub, Seamless, Caviar, or by Phone (pick-up orders only). PJ's is also accepting donations to help feed our healthcare heroes and all healthcare and government employees will receive a $10 gift card on every $40 spent.

PJ Clarke's at The Curtis
601 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tel: 215.999.2000

www.pjclarkes.com

