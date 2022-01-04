BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Place1SEO, a leading provider in the Foodservice Equipment and Supply (FES) industry, recently announced the strategic rebrand of its existing company from Place1SEO to Beedash. Beedash's industry-encompassing product database coupled with its online management platform allows current and future FES dealers to manage comprehensive product information optimized for online listing. This announcement comes at a time when the foodservice industry has experienced dynamic shifts and increased pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the importance of available resources and reliable technology.
"When the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced, we retooled our company and how we were going to lead in this space," said Kari Whittemore, Founder and CEO of Beedash. "Recognizing that the foodservice industry employs hundreds of thousands of employees across the U.S. and that it is a multi-billion-dollar industry, we wanted to deliver a platform that would be nimble for our clients as we accelerate their recovery efforts. Beedash provides businesses with the tools and resources business owners need to make the right choices faster and without a significant financial investment."
Place1SEO's customers have already been integrated into Beedash's multi-pronged platforms, including Corestack, Webstack, and Sharestack, which provide a variety of comprehensive solutions for wholesalers and distributors. Corestack allows customers to save time and resources with pure product intelligence and vital industry updates. Webstack provides customers with customizable websites that streamline lead generation and automated eCommerce. Sharestack elevates awareness of customers' online presence within the FES space.
"Beedash streamlines technology and software solutions and bridges the gap for resources among the FES industry, "said Nic Monette, Operations & Account Manager of Beedash. "Our extensive platform allows customers to be more efficient and access new products, data, and analytics at a much more affordable rate than was previously available in the marketplace."
Beedash is a technology company providing solutions for the modern restaurant equipment supply industry. Our extensive, industry-encompassing product database coupled with our intelligent product management platform allows dealers to list products from an ever-growing catalogue of over 300,000 products from hundreds of manufacturers. Our dealers unlock tools and insights to grow their business with clarity and simplicity. For more information about Beedash, visit http://www.beedash.com.
