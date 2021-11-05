LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13 in partnership with Green Life Productions, is kicking off the holiday season by hosting the second annual 'Stoned Soup Drive' benefitting the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, SHARE Village Las Vegas and SafeNest.
For two weeks from November 6 – 20, 2021, Planet 13 guests are encouraged to donate canned food generously, and as a thank you they will receive surprise gifts:
- 10 – 19 cans = 1 surprise
- 20 – 29 cans = 2 surprises
- 30 – 39 cans = 3 surprises
Along with Planet 13 and Green Life Productions, the Stoned Soup Drive is sponsored by: TRENDI, ROVE, Dreamland Chocolates, HaHa Edibles, Select, Stiiizy, AMA, Cannavative, Virtue, Verano, Silver State Wellness, Packwoods, KoKo Nuggz and Just Edibles.
"We are grateful to our sponsored vendors and partners along with our generous customers who make our food drives an important event for the local non-profits who benefit," said David Farris, Planet 13 V.P. of Sales and Marketing. "Last year there were over 50,000 donations and we hope to match or exceed that number this holiday season."
"I would like to thank Planet 13 and Green Life Productions for this amazing humanitarian donation to Share Village Las Vegas, especially during the holidays," said Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder of Share Village Las Vegas.
"We are excited to be included in your annual food drive again this year. Thank you to both Planet 13 and Green Life Productions for putting this together for our community," said Heather Williams, Director of Development at Las Vegas Rescue Mission.
The Las Vegas Rescue Mission campus takes up two city blocks in downtown Las Vegas, helping hundreds of men, women and their children daily, and providing approximately 30,000 meals each month. SafeNest is Nevada's largest, most comprehensive nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence. SHARE Village Las Vegas provides direct relief to individuals, families and veterans in need of emergency food assistance, job referrals, affordable housing, medical and mental health services and more.
Planet 13 will continue to bring the community together for future charitable initiatives.
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
