LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13, a leading vertically integrated Nevada cannabis company, has launched HaHa Soda at the Las Vegas SuperStore and Medizin Dispensary. HaHa Soda products will soon be available in over 50 dispensaries across the state.
Haha Soda flavors include: Old School Root Beer, Ludicrous Lemon-Lime and Guzzle It Grape. Each soda contains 10 mg of THC and comes with a warning: "This product may result in a good time."
HaHa Soda is made with cane sugar which triggers the body to create serotonin, a feel-good hormone that improves mood and relieves stress.
"Our HaHa brands are hugely popular with customers. Both the gummies and Cannabis Beverages are made for good vibes only," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "We are thrilled to be able to build on our HaHa brand by offering these incredible sodas. With their nostalgic flavors and great taste, we're confident these products will be a hit."
HaHa Soda is the newest addition to Planet 13's brand success story. Planet 13 brands are top sellers at the SuperStore and Medizin dispensary, and wholesale revenues across the state continue to climb with HaHa Soda set to become another popular choice for cannabis consumers.
"Our owned brands keep hitting a home run with consumers and we expect they will love HaHa Soda," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "With our products available in dispensaries across Nevada and in our SuperStore and Medizin dispensary, we have multiple SKUs in the top 10 of their respective categories; beverages, edibles, concentrates 1."
The Planet 13 SuperStore is located at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas - just off The Strip and Medizin is located at 4850 W Sunset Road, Las Vegas. For more information about products and hours visit Planet13LasVegas.com and MedizinLV.com.
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
