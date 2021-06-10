CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As pandemic-related restaurant restrictions lift across the U.S., chefs and foodservice operators are refreshing their menu offerings and recipes. Plant-based proteins are one of the food categories they're using to help update, reports The NPD Group. Shipments of plant-based proteins from foodservice distributors to commercial restaurants increased by +60% in April 2021 compared to the same month a year ago, when the category realized declines because of pandemic restrictions. Shipments are up +16% compared to April 2019, according to NPD's SupplyTrack®, which tracks every product shipped from leading distributors to more than 700,000 U.S. foodservice operators, capturing detail on over 80% of the broadline foodservice sales channel.
Plant-based beef analogues, which represent the largest share of plant-based protein shipments, increased pounds shipped by +45% in April 2021 compared to same month year ago, and +82% compared to two years ago. Chicken plant-based analogues, a more recent category than beef analogues, grew by +82% in April 2021 compared to April 2020 and +25% compared to April 2019. Another more recent entry is fish analogues, which grew by +181% in April compared to a year ago, and 78% compared to two years ago, although still a small category. Classic plant-based proteins, like grains, nuts, vegetables, tofu, and tempeh, also experienced substantial growth in April, finds NPD.
"There has been a lot of public discussion about plant-based beef and meat substitutes, and whether or not plant-based is a fad or a trend," says Tim Fires, president of NPD's SupplyTrack. "But the fact of the matter is, chefs and operators, see the plant-based protein category as a flexible option for developing recipes and menu offerings that taste good, and their guests enjoy. Plant-based is now a staple in their repertoire."
