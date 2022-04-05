Fresh off their "Best New Frozen Product" NEXTY Award Win, Mind Blown™ Plant Based Products Takes the Crown in their Category At Annual, International Awards Show
GWYNN'S ISLAND, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Plant Based Seafood Co. competed and won under the category for "Best Plant Based Food Product" at the 8th World Food Innovation Awards in London at IFE, hosted by FoodBev Media, on March 21, 2022. Coming off their recent NEXTY Award win – where Mind Blown™ Dusted Scallops won for 'Best New Frozen Product' at New Hope Network 2022 Expo West– the female led company with roots in the conventional seafood industry exhibited their award winning Dusted Scallops product on a larger, more global food & beverage platform.
"Taking home this prestigious prize on the Global Stage is a pivotal milestone for our company. We were up against the World's best in this category and proved that our brand and products, not even 2 years in the market, have officially risen to a new 'mind-blowing' level of achievement." says CEO Monica Talbert.
Other companies that competed in the "Best Plant Based Seafood Product" category included:
- Better Nature – Smoky Tempeh Rashers
- Beyond Meat – Beyond Burger®
- DSM Food & Beverage – Maxavor® Fish YE
- Heura Foods – Mediterranean Chunks
- La Vie – Vegan Bacon
- Les Nouveaux Affineurs – L'Affiné d'Albert
- LoveRaw – M:lk Choc Cre&m Wafer
- THIS™ – THISIsn't Pork Sausages
"The World Food Innovation Awards represents a fantastic opportunity to share some of the most ambitious developments from the food industry and celebrate companies both senior and junior. This year's contenders were some of our strongest yet and we can't wait to share in their success." - FoodBev awards marketing executive, Sana Gogia
Plant Based Seafood Co. 's Mind Blown™ product line – free from soy, dairy, egg, corn, palm oil and is non-GMO – currently includes their award-winning Mind Blown(™) Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Shrimp, and Dusted Scallops. Plant Based Seafood Co.'s products can be purchased online at http://www.gtfoitsvegan.com, http://www.shopvejii.com, and http://www.plantbelly.com. Find them in select retail locations around the country at https://plantbasedseafoodco.com/pages/store-locator, including all Harris Teeter locations.
About Plant Based Seafood Co.
Plant Based Seafood Co. products are the food of the future, and the company's mission is to offer the ocean, and our planet, some well-deserved relief while offering seafood experiences without the sacrifice. The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging their 20 years experience creating award-winning seafood products to now creating deceptively delicious seafood experiences made from plants. Plant Based Seafood Co. is located on Gwynn's Island in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. You may find Plant Based Seafood Co. on Instagram (@plantbasedseafoodco) and Facebook.
