GWYNN'S ISLAND, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Plant Based Seafood Co. is one of only 18 winners of the New Hope Network 2022 Expo West NEXTY Awards for outstanding new products in the natural products industry. Mind Blown(™) Dusted Scallops won for 'Best New Frozen Product'. The outstanding achievement by the female led company with roots in the conventional seafood industry, thrusts the brand outside of the plant-based category and into new market territory by highlighting its ability to appeal to the mainstream consumer and furthers their mission of creating 'Seafood for Everyone'.
The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. As described by the Expo West panel of judges: "If you like scallops, the name on the box of this frozen Plant-Based Dusted Scallops will deliver as promised: It'll blow your mind. [...] This astonishing version of scallops has the flavor, texture and mouthfeel of scallops while it helps save our planet's oceans." Other nominees in the frozen category included products from Komo Plant Based Foods, Tattooed Chef, Alec's Ice Cream, Deep Indian Kitchen, and Tru Fru.
"This is truly a MIND BLOWING breakthrough that our plant based seafood is not only a finalist, but is crowned 'Best New Frozen Product' amongst all other food in the frozen aisle – a true marker that plant-based is now mainstream," said Monica Talbert Cofounder and CEO. "This achievement marks a pivotal milestone for our company, products and mission!"
This year's NEXTY award wins were selected by the food and beverage industry's leading professionals including Holly Adrien of The Kroger Co.; Kuvy Ax, ROOT Marketing & PR; Annie Brown, Rodale Institute; Bill Capsalis, Naturally Boulder; Brian Gordon, Accelerate 360; and Jessie Shafer, registered dietitian and former editor-in-chief of Delicious Living magazine.
Plant Based Seafood Co.'s Mind Blown™ product line – free from soy, dairy, egg, corn, palm oil and is non-GMO – currently includes their award-winning Mind Blown(™) Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Shrimp, and Dusted Scallops. Plant Based Seafood Co.'s products can be purchased online at http://www.gtfoitsvegan.com, http://www.shopvejii.com, and http://www.plantbelly.com. Find them in select retail locations around the country at https://plantbasedseafoodco.com/pages/store-locator, including all Harris Teeter locations.
About Plant Based Seafood Co.
Plant Based Seafood Co. products are the food of the future, and the company's mission is to offer the ocean, and our planet, some well-deserved relief while offering seafood experiences without the sacrifice. The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging their 20 years experience creating award-winning seafood products to now creating deceptively delicious seafood experiences made from plants. Plant Based Seafood Co. is located on Gwynn's Island in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. You may find Plant Based Seafood Co. on Instagram (@plantbasedseafoodco) and Facebook.
