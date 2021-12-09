NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for a mind blowing take-over experience in the French Quarter like no other! Plant Based Seafood Co. announced today it will be unveiling the world's FIRST plant-based oyster poboy – a showcase of the innovation behind their "Mind Blown" plant-based seafood product line.
"The Plant Based Seafood Co.'s, number one goal is to create, innovate, and produce plant-based food analogs that are clean, sustainable, healthy, and realistic in form and performance. The world's first ever plant-based oyster poboy proves just that!," said co-founder of Plant Based Seafood Co., Shelly Van Cleve.
The all-female, family owned company will showcase their poboy innovation via a pop-up at NOLA Poboys (908 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70116) on Friday, December 10th, 2021 from 12pm-4pm, with a special guest appearance by former "Top Chef" contestant and celebrity chef, Spike Mendelsohn. Guests will have the chance to see and try the unique spin on the classic Louisiana-style delicacy, and will also have the opportunity to meet and chat with the founders of the company.
"We like a challenge, and when you nail it, it feels so good. Taste, texture, and mouth-feel fall into play to gain even seafood-lovers approval, and we definitely did that with our plant-based oyster poboy. We can't wait to serve them side-by-side with the ones from the water and win-over the undeniable oyster poboy experts in the most appropriate location. We plan on blowing minds on Bourbon Street!" said Van Cleve.
With over 20 years of innovating gourmet products in the seafood industry, the mother-daughter duo of The Plant Based Seafood Co. have dedicated their time, energy, and knowledge about the seafood industry to reframe how we view plant-based eating. Using single-cell proteins and fungi to recreate the animals in the oceans from a handful of healthy plants, their success in duplicating the muscles and fibers of shrimp and scallops to appear, taste, and perform like animals come from the combination of ingredients that mimicked crustaceans and mollusks. Algal proteins, which are created from algae seaweed, provide a complimentary flavor profile as well as other micro-protein and microbes that are created using fermentation processes.
Plant Based Seafood Co.'s "Mind Blown" product line – which is free from soy, gluten, dairy, egg, corn, palm oil and is non GMO – currently includes their Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Shrimp, and Dusted Scallops. Plant Based Seafood Co. products can be purchased online at http://www.gtfoitsvegan.com, http://www.shopvejii.com, and http://www.plantbelly.com. You may also find them in select retail locations around the country online at https://plantbasedseafoodco.com/pages/store-locator.
Plant Based Seafood Co. products are the food of the future, and the company's mission is to offer the ocean, and our planet, some well-deserved relief while offering seafood experiences without the sacrifice.The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging their 20 years experience creating award-winning seafood products to now creating deceptively delicious seafood experiences made from plants. Plant Based Seafood Co. is located on Gwynn's Island in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. You may find Plant Based Seafood Co. on Instagram (@plantbasedseafoodco) and Facebook.
