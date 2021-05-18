MALMÖ, Sweden, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The smokey and salty flavor of bacon is beloved globally and can now be enjoyed without harming pigs. Whether for ethical, health or religious reasons, people are looking to incorporate meat substitutes into their diet. Food Tech start-up, Raging Pig, is on a mission to provide bacon without the sacrifice.
Raging Pig's Vegan Bacon Seasoning allows people to baconify anything in a healthy, delicious and cruelty-free way. Created by leading food scientists and chefs, Raging Pig's Vegan Bacon Seasoning is 100% plant-based without GMO, preservatives, gluten and cholesterol. This bacon-flavored seasoning without the sacrifice comes in three flavors: original, cheese, or chili.
An estimated 1.5 billion pigs are slaughtered every year, globally, for food. Raging Pig provides a plant-based alternative that tastes like bacon without harming pigs in the process. Meat substitutes are also on the rise as people are increasingly looking for healthier, plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. According to a report, the meat substitute market is expected to exceed $30 billion in the U.S. by 2026.
"For me the hardest part in transitioning to a plant-based diet was definitely getting off the bacon," said Adam Mikkelsen, co-founder of Raging Pig. "My tipping point came when I was visiting a farm with my dog Selma. When I unleashed her, she ran toward the piglets. Selma and a pig named Lucy started to play together. Of course, I had been aware that bacon is made from pigs, but that experience solidified my decision to stop consuming pork bacon for good and put me on the path for finding a vegan-friendly solution."
Raging Pig's vision goes beyond providing vegan bacon deliciousness. A portion of every purchase of their Vegan Bacon Seasoning will be donated to Shelter Farm Sanctuary in an effort to save more pigs from slaughtering. Raging Pig's Vegan Bacon Seasoning is launching on Kickstarter and is available for pre-order here: http://www.pr.go2.fund/ragingpig.
About The Raging Pig Company
The Raging Pig Company is eager to help educate and inspire consumers toward a plant-based lifestyle, and save billions of pigs at the same time. As a popular food item in pop culture and around the world, the Raging Pig team is ready to help consumers baconify anything in a healthy, delicious and cruelty-free way. Raging Pig's Vegan Bacon Seasoning is 100% plant-based and 100% guilt-free.
Media Contact
Matt Harris, The Raging Pig Company, 704-313-9319, Matt@ragingpig.co
SOURCE The Raging Pig Company