SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created by legendary tea entrepreneurs, Jill Portman and Gary Shiner, Good Pharma continues to dominate the craft beverage industry with their revolutionary product line that "packs a powerful wellness punch into each cup" through natural ingredients and a one-of-a-kind "sensory experience." The Good Pharma line recently expanded to include a No Worries herb and Jujube seed infusion tea.
"Throughout our Mighty Leaf years of travel through China, India and Europe, we discovered local rituals utilizing nature's powerful ingredients contributing to optimal living. Experiencing 'food as medicine' in proactive ways profoundly changed our lives forever and we became compelled to share our experiences. Good Pharma harnesses nature's powerful ingredients from centuries of global wisdom," says Portman.
After a recent struggle with her own health, Portman – frustrated with big pharma's conventional solutions – took the initiative to dive deeper into natural ingredients and age-old herbal remedies found worldwide that would help jump start a tea and coffee lover's day in a healthful and thoughtful way.
Recently featured in Marin Living, "The [Good Pharma] product line includes four blends that are uniquely designed to aid with common afflictions. Two utilize the restorative power of mushrooms: a coffee and mushroom infusion to give you focus and get you going, and a tea to boost immunity. The other two are teas that incorporate a herb and jujube seed infusion — one to chill you out and another to help you sleep."
Good Pharma's current product line includes:
Brain Gain - Coffee & Mushroom Infusion: This fresh brewed coffee infusion, enhanced with Lion's Mane Mushroom and Rhodiola extracts support cognitive health with focus and clarity. A sustained, "jitter free" journey is enjoyed by introducing L-theanine; a well research amino acid found in green tea. Each Good Pharma Pour-Over Infuser contains roasted Arabica coffee blended with our proprietary Rxtract™ blend. These alchemized granules infuse concentrated extracts of bioavailable botanicals as they dissolve into your cup. ($24.50)
Resilience - Tea & Mushroom Infusion: This rich, fresh brewed blend of Chaga Mushroom extract, green tea and supportive botanicals are powerful in antioxidant activity. Each Good Pharma Pour-Over Infuser also contains our immune boosting Rxtract™ blend. These alchemized granules infuse concentrated extracts of bioavailable botanicals as they dissolve into your cup. Not your average, thin cup of tea. Instead, this infusion treats you to a delightful mouthfeel and texture derived from the key ingredients. ($22.75)
No Worries - Herb & Jujube Seed Infusion: Usher your body and mind into a blanketed state of calm. Savor a plant based infusion of Ayurvedic herbs of Holy Basil & Ashwagandha + Rooibos and more. Each Good Pharma Pour-Over Infuser also contains our restorative/anxiety reducing Rxtract blend. These alchemized granules of Jujube Seed, Poria Mushroom and more infuse concentrated extracts of bioavailable botanicals as they dissolve into your cup . ($22.75)
Rest Assured - Herb & Jujube Seed Infusion: This tasty herbal infusion supports the restorative sleep you thrive on. Think Passionflower, Lemon balm, Ashwagandha, Holy Basil + more. Each Good Pharma Pour-Over Infuser also contains our REM inducing Rxtract blend. These alchemized granules of Jujube Seed, Licorice Root + Poria Mushroom infuse concentrated extracts of bioavailable botanicals as they dissolve into your cup. ($22.75)
You can purchase the full line of Good Pharma products online at https://drinkgoodpharma.com/.
About Good Pharma:
Founded by husband and wife team Gary Shinner and Jill Portman (originators of Mighty Leaf Tea), the couple have once again pleasantly disrupted the industry with a new pour-over tea concept that prides itself of its functionality and power to become a tea and coffee lover's brand new "ultimate self care ritual." Using their proprietary blend (Rxtract™) – a precisely potent serving of supportive mushroom extracts, adaptogenic plant extracts, and amino acids – Good Pharma is revolutionizing the way consumers are mindfully enhancing their health (and their mornings). You may find Good Pharma on Instagram (@drinkgoodpharrma) and Facebook.
