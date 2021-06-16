MISSOULA, Mt., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Mindful Awards Program announced today that Plant Perks, creators of organic, plant-based 'Cheeze Spreads' made from fair trade, Kosher and non-GMO cashews, has been selected as the "Cheese Product of the Year" for the second year in a row. The Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods.
Plant Perks is a woman-owned and family-run business that is elevating the plant-based cheese spread industry by delivering 'Cheeze Spreads' with shockingly similar textures and flavors to their dairy counterparts. The company's products are certified organic, non-GMO and Kosher – as well as vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, probiotic-rich and all natural. Plant Perks Cheeze Spreads are made from a base of organic, silky cashew cream and blended with organic ingredients to create unique flavors. The company's goal is to create vegan products that are so tasty, people can switch to a cruelty-free lifestyle without feeling deprived. The company's packaging and shipping materials are recyclable and its commitment to fair trade supports small, family-owned farms.
"We are proud to offer tasty, vegan cheese options that help you reduce your carbon footprint. Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of global warming and it is estimated that by going vegan, one person can save the lives of 100 animals per year," said Tiffany Perkins, CEO, Plant Perks. "We are honored to accept 'Cheese Product of the Year' honors again this year from the Mindful Awards and look forward to supporting even more consumers to 'go vegan' this year!"
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"For the second year in a row we are honoring Plant Perks as the 'Cheese Product of the Year' honoree," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "We are proud to celebrate their commitment to delivering sustainable, cruelty-free, organic, and fair-trade products that are both tasty and healthy! It's great to see a small business giving back to their own community with fair trade practices that support small, family-owned farms."
About Plant Perks
Plant Perks is a passion project geared towards saving animals and the environment, while nourishing the body and soul with delicious plant-based cheezes. Our cheezes are Organic, Non-GMO, Kosher, vegan, dairy/soy/gluten free, and are 100% all natural. Smoother than smooth, creamier than moo! We believe that animals are not inferior to humans and should be treated with love and respect.
We also believe that the food we eat has direct correlation to our physical appearance, energy levels and emotional mindset. Adapting a plant-based lifestyle provides our body with the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals needed to look and feel our best, both inside and out!
Together we can supercharge our health, save thousands of animals a year from slaughter and give mother nature a break from greenhouse gases, deforestation and countless other negative effects that come from factory farming. http://www.plantperks.com
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks and Supplements. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
