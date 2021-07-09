SUFFERN, N.Y., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more and more states and municipalities outlaw disposable plastic grocery bags, retailers are searching for a replacement. Many stores now sell re-usable plastic-mesh bags which are supposed to be re-usable. But when these plastic re-usable bags get old or torn or dirty, they are tossed in the trash, and they either end up in a land fill or the ocean with all the other non-biodegradable plastic!
Some retailers are shifted to paper bags. And while paper grocery bags are organic, they are neither strong nor durable. Unless they are not over-loaded, and not carried incorrectly, and they do not get wet, and the handles do not pull off, the result is SPLAT! Broken jars of food all over the floor. And paper grocery bags are heavy and expensive to ship.
An independent inventor has come up with a third option: Cotton gauze re-usable grocery bags. Made of 100% organic cotton, they are not just organic and eco-friendly, they are also durable, lightweight, and practical. When they get dirty, the shopper tosses them in the washing machine and dryer with the other laundry. When they eventually wear out, they can be used as a rag. And when they come to the end of their useful lives, these cotton gauze grocery bags are tossed into the trash – where they biodegrade and return to nature!
U.S. Patent Application 20200281335 creates an economical, environment-friendly, totally biodegradable alternative to the disposable plastic grocery bag that will never biodegrade, the paper grocery bag that is expensive and not very durable, and the re-usable plastic grocery bag that eventually ends up in a landfill or the ocean with the disposable grocery bags!
"A consumer can use my cotton bag to carry home groceries, then use it has a dish cloth or dish towel, or instead of paper towels, and put it back into service as a grocery bag on the next trip to the store," suggests Violeta Bojaxhi, the inventor of this next generation of grocery bags. "My durable shopping bag has multiple uses, and when it is finally tossed in the trash, it biodegrades naturally!"
"This patent application is particularly exciting for us as the patent brokerage firm representing it," says Alec Schibanoff, Vice President at IPOfferings LLC. "Many consumers believe they are saving the environment with re-usable plastic grocery bags, but those bags will eventually end up in the trash with all the other plastic in our landfills and floating in the ocean."
U.S. Patent Application 20200281335 has a sister PCT Patent Application than can be used to apply for patents in other nations. The portfolio is represented by IPOfferings LLC, a leading patent brokerage firm and provider of IP consulting, patent valuation, patent infringement, and patent enforcement services. To request the Prospectus for this patent portfolio, contact IPOfferings at patents@IPOfferings.com.
