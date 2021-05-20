DENVER, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayerLync is excited to be selected by Smashburger®, the better burger fast casual restaurant, as its mobile workforce enablement platform to help engage its frontline workforce and continue its commitment to serving delicious food.
With more than 230 locations in 34 states and 7 countries, Smashburger is known for its iconic 100% Certified Angus Beef "smashed" burgers, as well as the restaurant's thoughtful and elevated guest experience. With PlayerLync, Smashburger will be able to enhance operational efficiency and provide easy access to information for its frontline workers.
As Kelly Saunders, Vice President of Human Resources, said, "Moving to PlayerLync supports the Smashburger mission to be the most rewarding place to work for our valued employees. PlayerLync connects our team members as they strive to deliver the perfect culinary burger to every guest every day."
PlayerLync, the leading provider in mobile workforce enablement solutions, is pioneering how frontline workforces interact with company information. Having started in the NFL, PlayerLync is now an industry leader for restaurant and retail organizations, helping their deskless workers receive the information they need, where and when it's needed.
As Bob Paulsen, CEO of PlayerLync, said, "Being chosen to provide services to an exceptional company like Smashburger is something we are excited about. Smashburger–with its unwavering drive to create a better burger through well-trained employees–can stay consistent to its core values, which is why they have succeeded for so long. We are beyond excited to work together to help engage their frontline further via our mobile workforce enablement platform."
With the rollout of the new platform, Smashburger's management team will be able to provide its frontline with quick and easy access to digital resources–including e-learning courses–and vital daily checklists that drive operational efficiency. Management now has an exceptional view into what type of content their team engages with most, helping them create training that will continuously engage employees.
About PlayerLync
PlayerLync is a mobile workforce enablement platform that helps companies ensure that every frontline employee has the personalized and timely information they need to do their job, delivered automatically through their mobile device. From rolling out time sensitive information, compliance testing, operational checklists and how-to videos, our solution provides 100% guaranteed instant access to personalized content for every frontline worker at their point of need.
For more information, visit https://www.playerlync.com
About Smashburger
Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. In 2020, Smashburger introduced a new coffee lineup powered by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® including coffee shakes, cold brew and an iced latte. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently 235 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and 7 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.smashburger.com.
