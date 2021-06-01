VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Plenty Hard Kombucha, a beverage producer specializing in brewed alcohol kombucha, announced the release of their flagship products, two new flavours of all-natural, handcrafted hard kombucha, now available in stores, restaurants and online. Their (Grapefruit + Hibiscus) and (Mango + Pineapple + Coconut) beverages are the first of their kind in Canada, signalling a new Ready To Drink (RTD) category to liquor stores. Made for the health-conscious consumer in mind, Plenty Hard Kombucha is the first Canadian brand to bring a preservative-free, 100% naturally brewed alcoholic kombucha beverage, with no spirits added, to market.

Helmed by founder, Valli Manickam and COO, Jamie Kirwin, Plenty is one of the first female-founded, handcrafted hard kombucha companies in Canada. Dozens of hard kombucha products have already disrupted the beverage industry in the United States, with Forbes Magazine calling it the "Drink of 2020". Now, Plenty Hard Kombucha is set to lead the first wave of breweries in bringing this new RTD product to Canada.

Key Features of Plenty Hard Kombucha include:

99 Calories

1g Sugar

1g Carb

Organic Ingredients

Real Fruit and Botanicals

Ingredients High in Antioxidants

Preservative-Free

Gluten-Free

No Spirits Added, Plenty is naturally brewed to 5% alcohol

Plenty Hard Kombucha recently became available in select liquor stores and restaurants across British Columbia. Suggested price for a 355 ml 4-pack is $14.99 CDN. For more information on up-to-date locations and new flavours, please visit http://www.plentyhardkombucha.com or [at]plentyhardkombucha on Facebook or Instagram.

About Plenty Hard Kombucha:

The first female-founded and operated hard kombucha company in Vancouver, BC, Plenty Hard Kombucha is made for those who want a better-for-you alcohol brew and won't compromise on quality or taste.

Media Contact:

Erica Timmerman

picnic social strategies

604-671-4892

erica[at]picnicsocial.ca

Media Contact

Erica Timmerman, picnic social strategies, +1 (604) 671-4892, erica@picnicsocial.ca

 

SOURCE Plenty Hard Kombucha

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.