VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Plenty Hard Kombucha, a beverage producer specializing in brewed alcohol kombucha, announced the release of their flagship products, two new flavours of all-natural, handcrafted hard kombucha, now available in stores, restaurants and online. Their (Grapefruit + Hibiscus) and (Mango + Pineapple + Coconut) beverages are the first of their kind in Canada, signalling a new Ready To Drink (RTD) category to liquor stores. Made for the health-conscious consumer in mind, Plenty Hard Kombucha is the first Canadian brand to bring a preservative-free, 100% naturally brewed alcoholic kombucha beverage, with no spirits added, to market.
Helmed by founder, Valli Manickam and COO, Jamie Kirwin, Plenty is one of the first female-founded, handcrafted hard kombucha companies in Canada. Dozens of hard kombucha products have already disrupted the beverage industry in the United States, with Forbes Magazine calling it the "Drink of 2020". Now, Plenty Hard Kombucha is set to lead the first wave of breweries in bringing this new RTD product to Canada.
Key Features of Plenty Hard Kombucha include:
99 Calories
1g Sugar
1g Carb
Organic Ingredients
Real Fruit and Botanicals
Ingredients High in Antioxidants
Preservative-Free
Gluten-Free
No Spirits Added, Plenty is naturally brewed to 5% alcohol
Plenty Hard Kombucha recently became available in select liquor stores and restaurants across British Columbia. Suggested price for a 355 ml 4-pack is $14.99 CDN. For more information on up-to-date locations and new flavours, please visit http://www.plentyhardkombucha.com or [at]plentyhardkombucha on Facebook or Instagram.
About Plenty Hard Kombucha:
The first female-founded and operated hard kombucha company in Vancouver, BC, Plenty Hard Kombucha is made for those who want a better-for-you alcohol brew and won't compromise on quality or taste.
Media Contact:
Erica Timmerman
picnic social strategies
604-671-4892
erica[at]picnicsocial.ca
Media Contact
