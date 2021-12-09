SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popolo Catering, the leading San Luis Obispo caterer recently announced they have launched a free quote estimator to help customers plan for events and parties. The company also offers extensive fixed holiday menus plus offering customized menu options upon request, which makes the free quote estimator especially useful for holiday plans.
Take the load off of holiday party and meal planning and order from one of the three menu offerings: the holiday menu, holiday family meals or holiday platters. The days starting with Thanksgiving into Christmas are very busy times for families. Then there are the New Year's celebrations, followed very quickly by Valentine's Day romantic dinners, engagement parties and weddings. All perfect occasions for taking advantage of the San Luis Obispo caterer's free quote estimator.
The holiday menus are extensive and offer complete full-course meals. The holiday platters are perfect for informal (or formal dressed-to-the-nines) parties. Popolo Catering's flexibility and commitment to customer satisfaction is the perfect reason to use the free quote estimator and calculate the extra cost of adding menu items to any of the fixed menu offerings.
There is a lot that goes into planning a holiday party, holiday dinner, engagement party, company party, a wedding or other event. As professional event planners as well as the leading caterers on California's Central Coast, Leon and Kathleen Castillo along with son Kenny Castillo, General Manager who oversees Popolo Catering, know what it takes to host the perfect party or event and stay within budget. Popolo Catering has made it as easy as possible. Just fill in the online form and receive an estimated quote instantly. It's that easy!
The estimator starts with a choice of meal services and delivery method. Choose from buffet, plated, or family style service and whether you want the meal delivered for a small fee, or to pick it up yourself for no charge. Next choose the type of cuisine such as Mexican, Italian or BBQ then continue on to choose any equipment that may need to be rented, the types of service, and some additional information, such as how to get in touch with you.
Popolo Catering takes pride in customizing packages and menus to fit specific needs. Enter specifics such as food allergies or food preferences in the comments section of the quote estimator, or give the San Luis Obispo caterer a call. They are always happy to discuss your event over the phone or meet in person.
Popolo Catering is a family-owned and operated event catering business managed by the Castillo family. After serving the community for more than 25 years Popolo Catering has become one of the most popular and well-respected choices for catering services in the region. It is a reputation earned through a strong commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and the community.
