NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable kayaks market is estimated to grow by USD 9.46 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%.
Our research report on the "Portable Kayaks market - Forecast and Analysis Report" covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario and latest trends and drivers.
Key vendors insights
The portable kayaks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The prevailing competition, coupled with upgrades in technology, tends to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The portable kayaks market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Advanced Elements Inc., and Aqua Xtreme The expansion of product lines is one such strategy, which would provide opportunities for the leading players to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- Advanced Elements Inc.
- AIRE Inc.
- Aqua Marina
- Aqua Xtreme
- BIC Sport
- Klepper Lifestyle GmbH
- Long Haul Folding Kayaks
- NAUTIRAID
- Oru Kayak Inc.
- Point 65 Sweden AB
Product News and Vendor insights
- Advanced Elements Inc. - The company offers a wide range of inflatable kayaks that are used in recreational, day touring, expedition touring, crossover, angling, and Whitewater applications.
- Aqua Xtreme - The company offers products such as Leisure Packrafts, Whitewater Packrafts, and Adventure Packrafts.
Parent Market Outlook
The portable kayaks market will be driven by factors such as increasing preference for recreational kayaks. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the portable kayaks market during the forecast period.
Portable Kayaks market trend
- Artificial water sports experience
The rising preferences for artificial water sports experiences is one of the key trends that is driving the portable kayaks market growth. As water sports equipment costs more than the other traditional sports equipment in the market. The US National Whitewater Center has one of the world's largest artificial rivers for kayakers. Also, Kielder Water in north Europe is another man-made artificial lake and also it is extremely popular for kayakers. Therefore, these man-made artificial facilities for water sports are estimated to fuel the portable kayaks market share growth during the forecast period.
Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America holds the leading position with 41% of the global portable kayaks market share growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for portable kayaks in North America. The rising number of domestic and international tourists is expected to drive the portable kayaks market share during the forecast period.
Portable Kayaks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 9.46 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.46
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Australia, Italy, Canada, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Advanced Elements Inc., AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina, Aqua Xtreme, Klepper Lifestyle GmbH, Long Haul Folding Kayaks, NAUTIRAID, Oru Kayak Inc., Point 65 Sweden AB, and Tahe Outdoors
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
